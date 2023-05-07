The Gold EAs Report: Breaking Down the Latest Performance Updates
Analytics & Forecasts

The Gold EAs Report: Breaking Down the Latest Performance Updates

7 May 2023, 00:16
Eugen Funk
Eugen Funk
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Dear friend!

Last time we delved into the world of EAs for gold trading, we evaluated the known contenders. However, in just two short weeks, the landscape has shifted significantly, necessitating a thorough update to ensure we're covering the current state of the race. Stay ahead of the curve and be in the know with our latest insights


Most Pressing Updates

We have breaking news in the world of gold EAs that you won't want to miss.

  • It appears that 'Gold Way' has hit a major setback and lost all of its hard-earned profits, now ranking as one of the worst performers in the landscape.
  • 'Bonnita Gold' has entered the game and quickly risen to become one of the top four performers in the field.  Its price of 2000$ may however scare away some EA buyers.
  • And in a surprising turn of events, 'Advanced Gold Scalper' has emerged as the most profitable Gold EA to date, thanks in part to its savvy trading on NFP day.
  • 'AI for Gold' has continued to deliver steady profits week after week. While there may not have been any major jumps or drops in recent weeks, the fact that this EA has been able to maintain its steady performance is a testament to its strength and reliability. Don't underestimate the power of consistency – it can make all the difference in achieving your trading goals. 



 EA  Max Drawdown  Profit p Week
  Profit/Week/DD
AI for Gold (recommended)
  34 13.2 %
 4.8
Gold Way (strong drop)
  25 -1.5 %
 -0.6
Gold Veritas 
  19 1.8 %
 0.9
Gold PickAxe
  78 5.0 %
 0.6
Advanced Gold Trading MT5
  21 2.6 %
 1.2
Gold High (recommended)
  17 7.1 %
 4.2
Gold Edge
  35 2.4 %
 0.7
Advanced Gold Scalper
  34 14.9 %
 4.4
Gold Eagle
  10 1.3 %
 1.3
Investor Innovator (new)  24 4.6 % 1.9
Bonnitta Gold (new)  28 9.2% 3.3


Let's Vote!

Next time I will evaluate the Gold EA landscape on 1st June. Who do you think will be the winner there?

Vote now and WIN "AI for Gold" for 200$. If you guess the correct winner at 1st June 2023

Incredible, you can only win! 

Your submission will be valid for a win only if you place it now or before 12.th May. Don't miss it.


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