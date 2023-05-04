ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR - THE BEST PIVOT POINT INDICATOR ON THE FOREX MARKET

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE PIVOT POINT INDICATOR

Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR



FOR THE FIRST TIME on the Market an Indicator with 1 Day pivot point up to 10 Years of Pivot Points to choose and trade with the best Strong Reversals and Continuations of Price Indicator.

No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Pivots Indicator on the Market!







On the video tutorial bellow I explain every detail about the Italo Pivots Indicator, how you can choose the pivots from 1 Day up to 10 Years, how you can put more than one pivot on the same chart from 1 Day up to 10 Years to confirm price movements to have confluence to enter the market with confidence.





FOR THE FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET YOU CAN CHOOSE THE MOST IMPORTANT PIVOT POINTS TO TRADE, FROM 1 DAY UP TO 10 YEARS!







1. Italo Pivots Indicator is a professional Pivot Point Indicator that detects and predicts real reversals on the market with precision, it works on all time-frames and assets.

2. Italo Pivots Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where strong reversal It's going to happen with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side!

3. Italo Pivots Indicator is profitable and stable , and it will show you the real strong reversals.

4. You will have on your hands the perfect Pivot Point indicator to be profitable and consistent on the market.

5. Italo Pivots Indicator is easy to install and easy to use

6. The Indicator DOES NOT REPAINT , the Italo Pivots Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.



INDICATOR WITH AN UNIQUE ALGORITHM

TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE



STRONG SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS TO BUY AND SELL ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR HAS ALL IMPORTANT LEVELS, FROM 1 DAY TO 10 YEARS BELLOW WE SEE THE 3-MONTH PIVOT POINT PERIOD:

6 MONTHS PIVOT POINT PERIOD:

1 YEAR PIVOT POINT PERIOD:



2 YEARS PIVOT POINT PERIOD:



3 YEARS PIVOT POINT PERIOD:



5 YEARS PIVOT POINT PERIOD:



AND 10 YEAR PIVOT POINT PERIOD:









==== BELLOW WE SEE ALL THE IMPORTANT SETTINGS ON THE INDICATOR EXPLAINED THAT YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO CHANGE IF YOU LIKE====



Important Parameters explained Pivot type: Here you have the Standard pivot, Fibonacci, Woodies, Camarilla and Demark to choose.



Time Period: Here you have the most important pivots to choose: Current, Daily - 2, Weekly - 3, Monthly - 4, Quarterly - 5, Half yearly - 6, Yearly - 7, Bi yearly - 8, Tri yearly - 9, Quinquennially - 10, Decennially - 11.



More than one timeframe?: Here you can put "false" if you want just one pivot time period on chart, or you can put "true" if you want to put on the same chart more than one pivot period.



List of period separated by comma: If you put true on the option above here is where you will put manually how many pivots periods you want at the same time. You should put the numbers that corresponds the pivots name. The number of Daily chart is 2; Weekly is 3; Monthly is 4; Quarterly is 5; Half yearly is 6; Yearly is 7; Bi yearly is 8; Tri yearly is 9; Quinquennially is 10 and Decennially is 11. If you put the number 6,7 for example, the pivots that will show on chart would be Half yearly and Yearly, so you can put there whatever numbers that corresponds the pivots period you want.



Number of pivots to show: Here is how many pivots on the past chart to show, so, if you put 10 and the pivot chose was the daily you will have on the chart the pivots from the last 10 days, if you put weekly would be 10 weeks and so on.



Show Pivot Lines/Labels and Prices: Here you can choose if you want to see just the pivot lines, labels or prices.



Shift factor for price labels: The more you increase this number you will have more distance between the price labels and the pivot lines.



Styles: Here you can change every single color of all support and resistance lines, middle lines, show middle lines or not, width of lines and even put "true/false" to show neon into the pivot lines and so on.



Alerts: Here you can choose what alert you want, Popup, Push notifications and E-mail notifications. Also on which pivot you want the alert: Alert when touch PP (Pivot point), R1/S1 (Support and Resistance 1), R2/S2, R3/S3, R4/S4, R5/S5 and alerts on all mid pivots.

As you saw, the Italo Pivots Indicator has an Edge over the market, and another amazing feature is that you can put whatever pivot period you want on the same chart:

FOR EXAMPLE, BELLOW YOU HAVE THE PIVOT POINT OF 1 MONTH AND 1 YEAR ON THE SAME CHART

In the example above we had a confluence giving us a sell zone between 1 Month pivot and 1 Year pivot point, after that the market had a reversal downside You can do this combination with every pivot period you want, the probability is on our side! And of course, you will also have all the alerts when the signal appears if you want, on the support/resistance lines or on mid pivots.



TO KNOW HOW TO PUT ALL PIVOT PERIODS, ALERTS AND MUCH MORE WATCH THE DETAILED TUTORIAL I MADE FOR YOU BELLOW:





As you could see, the Italo Pivots Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Pivots Indicator:

1 - Unique Algorithm

2 - Predict Reversals and Continuations of Price showing strong support and resistance pivot lines

3 - All Important Pivot Point Periods: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly (3 months), Half yearly (6 months), Yearly (1-year), Bi yearly (2 years), Tri yearly (3 years), Quinquennially (5 years), Decennially (10 years).

4 - Identify in a precise way the reversal and Continuation movements putting together all pivots you want on the chart.

5 - Time-frames: All

6 - Assets: All

7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

8 - Does not repaint

9 - Alerts on support and resistance lines, pivot lines and middle lines if you like. Option of Popup Alerts, push notifications and e-mail notifications.

10 - Full customization: Color and styles of all lines.

11 - Excellent product support





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!

Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4) Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)



Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Pivots Indicator!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr































