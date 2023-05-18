GOLD 18 MAY 2023 - TRADE WITH ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR

Hello Traders, we had a trade on GOLD H1 time-frame that today 18 May 23 the market already moved +4700 points of profit after the

red candle breaks and close bellow the pivot with a stop loss above the last high.





Take a look at the movement:









This system above use the: Italo Pivots Indicator, the best pivot point indicator ever created because...





FOR THE FIRST TIME on the Market you will have an Indicator with 1 Day pivot up to 10 Years of Pivot to choose.

Not only that, but you will be able to put more than one pivot at the same time on the chart to see strong reversions of price.

No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Pivots Indicator on the Market!







Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!

Italo Pivots Indicator (MT4) Italo Pivots Indicator (MT5)



For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr













