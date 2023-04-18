Prevention Steps and How to deal with Bad Trades

I always think of bots as a tool to help me trade, not a magic weapon that can generate profits without supervision. I developed SEA/NETZ/DUNIA MAYA from the manual trading that I usually do, because I realized that humans have limitations and this made me create a bot that can do my manual work and can be monitored and can give me the opportunity to intervene when a drawdown occurs. The following is the routine that I do in managing SEA/NETZ/DUNIA MAYA:





A. Prevention step





to make the set secure, there is a very useful tip that I usually always do, and it requires analytical skills :

1. Press F3 to check pending order NOTE: Make sure you pay attention and analyze the charts with the words "GBPJPYprice_pendingsell8055", "NZDUSDprice_pendingsell8055", "USDCADprice_pendingsell8055".

VB means Total accumulated Virtual Buy(VB)

VS means total accumulated Virtual Sell (VS)

PS means Price Sell current virtual sell

PB means Price Buy current virtual buy

2. do trend analysis for GBPJPY,NZDUSD adn USDCAD. In this example, after doing a trend analysis, I don't want to trade NZDUSD because the price movement hasn't really touched the extreme high to sell, so the profit potential is small, and there is a possibility of prolonged floating.



3. deactivate the fx pair that you don't want to trade by set the continue new cycle = false





I diligently take preventive steps by checking F3 pending orders and analyzing the charts, sorting out the fx pairs that can be traded and those that are not allowed to be traded.





but if after taking these preventive actions it turns out that there are still bad trades, then i do this :



B. Simple strategy to deal with bad trades





here's my simple strategy to handle drawdown:



1. If the lot has reached a stage of 0.04, immediately do the following 2 things:

2. Set Maxtrade 12 so that EA does not open more positions

3. Set Open Next Change Step Grid on Trend Direction = true so that EA is more selective in opening the next position

Tools that I usually use: I do an analysis of fx pairs that may be traded and may not be traded almost every day and I use a tool to filter out pairs from opening new trades.

You can get these tools on the Trendline Trade Panel by pressing the yin yang button.

I made trendline trade panel for semi auto trade to practice analytical skills on the backtester.

I realized that humans are better at observing trend movements than automated software, this made me in the early stages of starting to learn coding, I tried to create semi-automatic software to train the ability to observe trend movements as well as train decision-making skills on backtesters, because I saw that we can shorten our training to reach the master level by using the facilities and historical data provided by metaquotes. And from the software that I made, I got some important points that made my trading skills even better, at least I can apply them to the bot that I'm making. You can get these tools on the Trendline Trade Panel by pressing the yin yang button.to practice analytical skills on the backtester.

Trendline Trade Panel MT5 : Click here

Trendline Trade Panel MT4 : Click here

C. Account Protection

The downside to using the grid and martingale strategies is if a market crash occurs, where the price doesn't move as it should, and for that account protection is needed to prevent losing all of our deposits.

I highly recommend setting up a cutloss of 1000 for every 0.01 start lot.





D. How To Set Up Account If Start Lot Is Not 0.01

The setfile that I provide uses the default settings for start lot 0.01.

If your start lot is not 0.01, for example 0.1, then there are 4 expert inputs that you must change:

1. Start Lot, fill with 0.1



2. Max Lot per trade, because there is an increase in lot 10 times, then multiply the standard max lot by 10, in this example the max lot per trade will be (0.1 x 10=)1.



3. If the setting uses partial take profit in money, then the minimum profit for closing partial (2x10) = 20.

Note: You don't need to change it if the partial take profit uses pips.



4. Lots to start close partial (0.02 x 10)=0.2





Smart Multi Symbol Control will limit the number of fx pairs that can be opened.Default set for Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk =1==> conservative risk.Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk=2==> moderate riskMaximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk=3==> high riskIn the initial stages, it is highly recommended to use conservative risk, if you are starting to understand how it works you can use moderate risk or high risk.



