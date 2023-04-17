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Forex 3D trading strategy:
- To open a buy order, we need to place the indicator on the H1 timeframe and make sure that the price on the hourly chart is now above the brown triangles. The last hand on the hourly period should be green. Now open the M5 timeframe and wait for the indicator to draw a green arrow on this timeframe. As soon as the indicator has drawn a green arrow on the chart, we open a buy order. Set TakeProfit +25-35 pips (depending on the currency pair you trade). StopLoss set at the level of the brown triangle. In the future, when a new brown triangle appears, we will tighten the StopLoss behind it. That is, StopLoss should always be at the level of the brown triangle. We are waiting for the transaction to be closed by TakeProfit or StopLoss and after that we will be able to open a new transaction in the opposite direction.
- To open a sell order, we need to place the indicator on the H1 timeframe and make sure that the price on the hourly chart is now below the yellow triangles. The last arrow on the hourly chart should be red. Now we open the M5 timeframe and wait for the indicator to draw a red arrow on this timeframe. As soon as the indicator draws a red arrow on the chart, we open a sell order. TakeProfit set 25-35 points (depending on the currency pair). StopLoss set at the level of the yellow triangle. In the future, when a new yellow triangle appears, we will tighten the StopLoss behind it. That is, StopLoss should always be at the level of the yellow triangle.