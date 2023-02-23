3 Ways to Use ChatGPT for your Business

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town since the end of 2022. With the collective talking about how this is the beginning of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, where AI could soon take over the world, starting with our jobs, we’ll instead take this opportunity and look at how we can use ChatGPT to bring our work to the next level.

In this article, we’ll go through how this bot can assist us with tasks that will save time and money, and hopefully elevate your business.

Here’s a mini summary of what ChatGPT is all about.

ChatGPT was founded by the non-profit parent company of the for-profit OpenAI Inc., an artificial intelligence company headquartered in San Francisco.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a sophisticated language model based on GPT-3.5, the most recent iteration of GPT models. It is also remarkably capable of engaging in conversational dialogue [1].

As ChatGPT is still in its early stages of gathering research and feedback, its usage is currently available to everyone without charge. To ensure its long-term visibility, OpenAI has already hinted that it may soon release a paid pro version.

Now, you might ask, how does ChatGPT work?

The technology behind ChatGPT might appear straightforward at first because of how quickly it responds to your requests, inquiries or prompts. However, the technology behind this is considerably more complex, as you might expect.

In simple terms, a sizable dataset of text from numerous sources, including books, web texts, Wikipedia articles, and other texts from all over the internet, was used to train the model. It was specifically trained using 570GB of data that contained 300 billion words [2]. Due to its extensive training, ChatGPT can comprehend and respond to various commands and questions.

Time for the good part: 3 ways you can take advantage of ChatGPT for your business.

#1 For Content Creation

ChatGPT can produce a wide variety of content such as product descriptions, blog posts, articles, and other types, which increases productivity. Here are some examples of how you can use ChatGPT to help you create content.

Landing page copy

Use ChatGPT to help write your landing page copy. Not sure what to include on your landing page? With ChatGPT, all you need to do is to key in a prompt and include details of what you would like the tone to sound like.

An example prompt you can use to type into ChatGPT: Write the copy landing page for a forex affiliate business. Include a compelling value proposition and a strong call to action.





Tip: ChatGPT works best when you write a clear prompt with ample context. AI does better with context. Consider exactly what you want the AI to produce, then give a tailored prompt.

Social Media Posts

Thinking about what to post is one of the trickiest aspects of managing a social media account. How do you think of a social post idea that works all day, every day?

This is where you can ask ChatGPT to provide increasingly detailed information about the kinds of posts you might find interesting. It can provide you with the inspiration you need for posts you want to create. Mixing it up with educational posts or posts that have a ‘hook’ into your audience’s lives can be incredibly helpful.

Example prompts:

Write a list of 5 engaging social media posts for forex affiliate business. Include hashtags and a call to action in each post. Write a compelling and value-driven Instagram ad description for a forex affiliate business. What are 10 social media posts I could create as a forex affiliate business?









Email Marketing Subject Lines

You can ask ChatGPT to suggest subject lines that go well with your email if you’re having trouble coming up with interesting ideas.

Draft your marketing emails, then request five or ten subject lines from the platform. You don’t need to spend a lot of time brainstorming to come up with original ideas for captivating subject lines, though not all of them may be a preferred choice. You can continue asking the platform to make more subject line suggestions until you are happy with the outcome.

Example Prompt: Write a list of 5 attention-grabbing subject lines for an email marketing campaign for a forex affiliate business.





Creative Ad Ideas

ChatGPT can help you with idea creation if you’re running low on ideas. Just type in the kinds of creative ad ideas you’re looking for, and the bot will generate various ideas for you to choose from.

Example Prompt:

Write a list of 10 fresh and innovative Facebook ad creative ideas for a forex affiliate business. Write a list of 10 interesting and persuasive Instagram ad creative ideas for a forex affiliate business.

#2 For Organising and Researching Information This goes hand-in-hand with content creation for your business. However, you have to be very careful when researching facts on ChatGPT. Although it can save you a lot of time in finding information, it is advised to double-check the information you gather from the bot. As much as ChatGPT can provide you with the information you need, its data is limited up to 2021 [3]. After collecting information from the chatbot, you can also use it to assist you in reordering and structuring information effectively. You can start by making a list of the subjects you want to cover in your blog post, which you can then send to ChatGPT so that it can put them in the right order. ChatGPT is also useful for summarising large amounts of information, allowing you to choose what you’d like to know more about. #3 For Customer Service ChatGPT can be integrated into a business’s website or messaging services for quick responses to customer inquiries. The technology can be programmed with data about the business and its goods, enabling it to respond to frequent inquiries and inform customers. This can free up more time for human representatives to provide round-the-clock assistance to customers. Time to use ChatGPT? In essence, ChatGPT is a powerful tool; that can be incorporated in a number of ways to enhance and improve your business process. ChatGPT can offer businesses quicker, more accurate, and more effective solutions for everything from customer service to content creation. The time and effort needed to produce high-quality campaigns will be reduced because this chatbot can be used to write efficient email marketing subject lines. For companies and small businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve in a world that is becoming increasingly digital., ChatGPT is a useful tool that simply can’t be ignored much further. Looking for more marketing tips to elevate your business? Check out Vantage Partner’s blog for more content like this. Don’t forget to follow us on our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Telegram, so you never miss out. Resources: [1] “How you can (and when you shouldn’t) use ChatGPT to write marketing copy – zapier.” https://zapier.com/blog/chatgpt-marketing-writing/. Accessed 7 February 2023. [2] “What is ChatGPT and why does it matter to your business – Klippa.” https://www.klippa.com/en/blog/information/what-is-chatgpt/. Accessed 7 February 2023. [3] “OpenAI’s ChatGPT Update Brings Improved Accuracy – Search Engine Journal.” https://www.searchenginejournal.com/openai-chatgpt-update/476116/#close. Accessed 8 February 2023.



