NZD/USD: in the zone of key resistance levels





Since NZD/USD remains in the zone of a long-term bearish market - below the key resistance levels 0.6305, 0.6235, we expect a rebound or at least some price stabilization near the current levels.

The first signal to resume short positions will be a breakdown of support levels 0.6115, 0.6065 (local support level).

And today, the volatility in the NZD/USD pair may increase again at 13:30 (GMT) and after 14:00, which will be associated with the publication of macro statistics for the US and fresh data on prices for dairy products from Global Dairy Trade (for more details, see The most important economic events of the week 11/14/2022 - 11/20/2022).

Support levels: 0.6115, 0.6065, 0.5975, 0.5900, 05860, 0.5600, 0.5565, 0.5512, 0.5470

Resistance levels: 0.6200, 0.6235, 0.6260, 0.6305





see details -> https://www.instaforex.com/ru/forex_analysis/327166/?x=PKEZZ

signals -> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/edayprofit

see also “Technical analysis and trading recommendations” -> https://t.me/fxrealtrading



