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Ultimate Trailing Stop EA: Basket Close
Continued from main description blog of Ultimate Trailing Stop EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738506
BASKET CLOSE SETTINGS
- BasketClose in Total $ Profit — When total $ Profit of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades. For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total profit exceeds $10. Default is 0, which is inactive.
- BasketClose in Total $ Loss — When total $ Loss of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades. For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total loss exceeds $10. Default is 0, which is inactive.
- BasketClose in % DD (Equity-Balance) — When % DD of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades. For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total drawdown exceeds 10%. Default is 0, which is inactive.
- Basekt Close in % Updraw (Balance-Equity) — When % updraw of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades. For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total updraw exceeds 10%. Default is 0, which is inactive.
- Intial Balance for Simulated DD/UD — enables you to set a simulated balance so you can engineer alternative DD/UD scenarios. For instance, imagine the case where you have 20 EAs running on your 10K demo, but you discovered that only two are really good and the others are problematic; perhaps the 18 problematic ones are creating a sizable DD, and you want to set a fresh new balance of $1000 for your two good EAs. So you set the Intial Balance for Simulated DD/UD=1000 for your two good EAS, and so when you work the Basket Close in % DD/UD options, they can work on this fresh and independent simulated balance. Default is 0, which is inactive.
- New Guages for the Panel:
Balance | Basket Equity | Basket Profit | Basket DD% | Basket UD%
This can be useful to "see" at a glance how close you are to your particular basket targets. Remember, because you are able to isolate your controlled trades with our advanced filters, Basket Equity does not show the account equity, but intead the more specific Balance + controlled trade Profit. And, if you have selected a simulated balance, then Balance would be the simulated balance, and Basket Equity would be Simulated Balance + controlled trade Profit.
Point of clarification. The basket close options apply to all controlled trades. So if you have selected in your filters that you want to control only EURUSD, GBPUSD with magic of 1234, then the basket close options will only apply to their $ profit, $Loss or %DD, $Updraw, ignoring the rest of the uncontrolled trades on your account. If you wanted these Basket Close options for all the trades on your account, you can open up the filters, making sure you have Filter Symbol Condition = None to work on all symbols.
Point of caution. It is advisable that, if you just want to deploy the basket close methods and not any of the 16 trailing SL methods, you should put OpenTradeActive=false and NewTradesActive=false. Basically, this will automatically deselect all open and new trades. Or you can deselect them manually yourself. Or put threshold out of reach, like threshold=1000.
Or, alternatively, you can trade with any of the 16 trailing SL methods AND any of the basket closes at the same time. Your choice.
✅ Links
🌐 Ultimate Trailing Stop EA >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52283
🌐 Ultimate Trailing Stop EA >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73983
🌐 Ultimate Trailing Stop EA Free (15-day Trial) >> Download
🌐 Ultimate Trailing Stop EA Demo (restricted to AUDJPY, USDJPY, USDCAD, NZDUSD) >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52434
🌐 Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5 Free (15-day Trial) >> Download
You can ask any questions about the work of the program in private messages on mql5 website or in Telegram or on my Telegram Group