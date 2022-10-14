Ultimate Trailing Stop EA: Basket Close







BasketClose in Total $ Profit — When total $ Profit of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades. For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total profit exceeds $10. Default is 0, which is inactive.





BasketClose in Total $ Loss — When total $ Loss of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades . For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total loss exceeds $10. Default is 0, which is inactive.





BasketClose in % DD (Equity-Balance) — When % DD of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades . For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total drawdown exceeds 10%. Default is 0, which is inactive.





Basekt Close in % Updraw (Balance-Equity) — When % updraw of all controlled trades is greater than input value, it will exit all controlled trades . For example, if you indicated 10, then you would be instructing UTS to exit all its controlled trades when their combined total updraw exceeds 10%. Default is 0, which is inactive.



