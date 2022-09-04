Gold, forecast 01.09.2022.

Fractal structure, time frame 1 Day.



As of 09/01/2022, it can be assumed that on the time interval (04/18/2022; 09/01/2022) a fractal has formed in the fractal structure of the gold price dynamics chart, which is indicated in red.

The 1st segment of the red fractal is indicated on the chart by a blue fractal on the time interval (04/18/2022; 06/24/2022), which has an order of one less than the red fractal. The 2nd segment of the red fractal is a mono-segment on the time interval (06/24/2022; 06/27/2022). The 3rd segment of the red fractal formed on the time interval (06/27/2022; 09/01/2022) and is indicated on the chart by a fractal of a lower order in blue.

This fractal structure of the chart suggests that the future dynamics of GOLD quotes will be in an uptrend. One of the possible scenarios for the development of a fractal structure can be the formation of a fractal, indicated on the graph in orange, having the opposite direction to the red fractal, which will be the 1st segment of the fractal, indicated in light green.



