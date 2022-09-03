Gold, forecast 01.09.2022.

Fractal structure, time frame 1 Week.



Taking into account the fractal structure of the Gold quotes chart that was formed on 09/01/2022, built with a time frame of 1 week, it can be assumed that the red fractal has completed, which is the 2nd segment of the fractal of a higher order, which is indicated in dark green.

The completed red fractal stopped the downtrend of GOLD quotes.

The 1st segment of the dark green fractal was formed as a blue fractal. In this case, the upcoming dynamics of GOLD quotes from 09/01/2022 will take place in an uptrend as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the dark green fractal, which has the same direction as the 1st segment.

The most likely upward movement of GOLD quotes will occur in the form of a light green fractal, which will be the 1st segment of a larger fractal, indicated in dark blue on the chart.



