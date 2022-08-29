How To Setup Tradingview alert To MT4 / MT5





- First you need install EA to your MT4 / MT5 ( or copy EA (ex4 / ex5 file) to Experts folder of MT4 /MT5 )

- Connect to Tradingview: Download "Tradingview to MetaTrader" App here, then use WinRAR to extract all file to your PC , open file "How to get Tradingview link.png", follow step to step to get link, the run file TradingviewToMetaTrader.exe





Notes :

- Install WinRAR if your PC have not

- When get link from Tradingview, only open one tab with the website.

- when you input link to file config, open file with NotePad and patse the link , then URL= wss://pushstream...









- Run the apps, it will show "Connected to Tradingview" and also display alerts













- If the App not work, then you must install "Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Redistributable", download file here or at link . Skip the step if your Windows did install it before.

- The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower.

- Do not close TradingviewToMetaTrader Apps when run EA on MT4 / MT5.





Expert Parameters





- Alert Name of Tradingview: input your list your alert name from Tradingview , then EA only get alert from the Alert name.

- Point Factor for increase point size: input with format [Symbol]:[Factor], use comma to input more. Example: 10, BTC LTC:1000, XAU:100 => it mean all pair have BTC or LTC use factor 1000, pair have XAU use factor 100, other use factor 10 - Picture below is all keyword to use for alert.







- Open order format start with [Symbol] [Order type] + other option. Example: XAUUSD buy lot 0.1 sl 100 tp 200

- Close order format start with [CloseOrder] [Symbol] [Order type] . Example: Close XAUUSD buy -> EA will close all buy orders of XAUUSD

- Cancel order format start with [CancelOrder] [Symbol] [Order type] . Example: Cancel XAUUSD buylimit -> EA will cancel all buylimit orders of XAUUSD

















If you have any questions, contact me via private message



