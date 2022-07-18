Analytics & Forecasts

Real Trading examples and trend Analysis

18 July 2022, 16:03
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
0
1 058

Real Trading examples and trend Analysis


Trend Screener Indicator for MT4

Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46303

Trend Screener Indicator for MT5

Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47785

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Trend Line Map indicator for MT4

Download Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48086

Trend Line Map indicator for MT4

Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51174



Trend Dots and Arrows Analysis

Example 1 : EURUSD Trend Analysis


Example 2: GBPUSD Trend Analysis


Example 3: GBPUSD Trend Analysis


Example 4: USDCAD UP Trend Analysis



Example 5: USDCAD Down Trend Analysis


  

 Trend Currency Strength Meter Analysis

Example 1: AUDUSD analysis.


Example 2: USDCAD analysis.


 Trend Scanner Analysis


Example 1: EURJPY analysis.


 

        

Example 2: EURAUD analysis.



Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.