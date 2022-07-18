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Real Trading examples and trend Analysis
Trend Screener Indicator for MT4
Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46303
Trend Screener Indicator for MT5
Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47785
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Trend Line Map indicator for MT4
Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48086
Trend Line Map indicator for MT4
Download Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51174
Trend Dots and Arrows Analysis
Example 1 : EURUSD Trend Analysis
Example 2: GBPUSD Trend Analysis
Example 3: GBPUSD Trend Analysis
Example 4: USDCAD UP Trend Analysis
Example 5: USDCAD Down Trend Analysis
Trend Currency Strength Meter Analysis
Example 1: AUDUSD analysis.
Example 2: USDCAD analysis.
Trend Scanner Analysis
Example 1: EURJPY analysis.
Example 2: EURAUD analysis.
Please if you have any questions, feel free to post a comment or sending me a PM.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.