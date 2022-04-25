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Automated trading systems allow you to set specific rules for entering and exiting a position, which will be automatically executed.

Thus, the system will analyze the market in search of opportunities to sell or buy, based on the rules that the user has put into it.

Some features of automated trading systems:

System reaction.

Actions that can be complex for a human are quickly and efficiently performed by a robot in a matter of milliseconds. The result of trading can change greatly if the entry into the market and exit from it occur instantly according to a given strategy.

In today's volatile market conditions, fast system response can be the key between a small loss and a catastrophic one.

Multitasking.

Robots can take into account many factors: asset price charts, trading time, spread, and even political events - everything that is included in their algorithm.

Lack of emotion.

People often make mistakes out of fear of losing, or out of greed, they sit out in a position hoping to get more profit. Automated trading systems eliminate these negative factors because they trade strictly according to the algorithm. As they say, the robot's stomach does not hurt.

Distribution of risks.

Automated trading systems can trade multiple accounts at once using different strategies, track multiple markets, trade multiple instruments, and control multiple positions. Thus, there is diversification between many instruments.

Predictability.

Until the moment when the trading robot opened a position, the system sets the parameters for limiting losses in case of a losing trade and the level of profit taking if the trade is profitable.

The robot does exactly what is written in its code. Thus, the system can be easily tested on historical data, this allows you to determine the possibilities of the strategy, such as average profit and loss, which can be expected in the future.

In recent years, trading robots are gaining more and more popularity. Not every trader wants to sit at the monitor all day trading manually. It is much easier and more correct to use a reliable software product that makes money, such as Chill and Dream EA .

Why do I recommend using Chill and Dream EA ?

The system uses quiet night time for trading on the main currency pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP M5.

The system controls broker slippage and spreads, has a large spread filter and a strong news filter.

The algorithm of work allows you to automatically determine the offset of your broker's time zone and adjust to it in real time.

Each trade has a fixed protective stop loss and automatic profit tracking.

The strategy uses pending orders of the Limit type, which allows you to get positive slippage and place orders immediately on the broker's server.

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