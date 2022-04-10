Hello!

Today I will talk about VPS (Virtual Private Server), how it works and why we need it.

The VPS architecture consists of a computer that, with the help of special software, is divided into several virtual machines with its own operating system and working independently of each other.

This remote machine includes server hardware that is reliable, durable and capable of continuous operation. These servers are equipped with specialized uninterruptible power supplies that provide protection against power surges, interruptions and temporary power outages.





A home desktop or laptop can slow down or even stop working for various reasons, such as overheating, power or internet outages.

For trading with trading systems, especially if you use a real deposit, I highly recommend using a VPS. Since such activity requires stable and continuous operation of the trading terminal.

When using a VPS, you don't need your home computer to be constantly running.

But all of the above benefits are far from the main reason why VPS is so necessary.

The fact is that when the adviser makes a trade, it reaches the broker's server with a delay. Depending on the value of this delay (ping to the broker), the price may already change and, as a result, the result of trading will be unpredictable.

Even if you are using a really good EA, if your broker has a big delay, there is a good chance that the price will change and you could get negative slippage.

Why is this happening? Latency depends on many factors, such as the distance to the broker's server, your ISP, and others.

Renting a VPS is much cheaper than renting a physical server of comparable capacity, which is undoubtedly an advantage for us as end users.

Important features of choosing a VPS include:

- Server location. The closer the VPS is to your broker's server, the better.

- Accessories. Central processor (from 2 cores, the higher the frequency, the better), RAM (from 1GB, more is better), an SSD is required.

- Operating system ( Windows Server 2008 R2 and above), latest updates required.

Usually, VPS on Linux/Unix systems are cheaper, but they are specific in their outer shell and have quite fine tuning (but also possible).

I also recommend:

- Install an antivirus and do not disable the Windows firewall.

- Disable Windows updates, because. all trading systems from MQL are linked directly to internal system files, and in order not to lose activation after the next update, it is better to disable such updates.

Updates can often lead to the complete destruction of the operating system.

Thank you for reading to the end. I wish you all the best!