ATR Scanner Pro settings

ATR Scanner Pro product page

MT4 version here

MT5 version here

ou can switch between 3 modes by clicking on the "Mode" button on the dashboard:

ATR value: It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum (green color) or minimum (red color) in a duration (number of candles) that you set in the settings. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows the ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods of your choice. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. You set ATR periods and minimum ratio to get signal (yellow color). ATR Value/Spread ratio: Shows the ratio of ATR and symbol spread useful in choosing a symbol to trade considering money management especially when we are trading in lower timeframes. Set the minimum ratio in the settings for getting alert. (yellow color)



Settings -ATR Value mode settings



ATR Period: Indicator period for the first mode. Default value is 14. Min/Max signal duration limit (candles): Set the number of candles to compare the ATR value to see if the current ATR value is in maximum in green color or minimum in red color.

-Short term/Long term mode settings



Short term ATR period: Indicator period for the first ATR. The default period is set to 1 (one candle) to detect long sudden moves. Long term ATR period: Indicator period for the second ATR. Short/Long ATR ratio signal limit: Set the minimum ratio from dividing short to long ATR to signal in the dashboard in yellow color. -ATR/Spread Ratio mode settings

ATR Period: Indicator Period for the ATR. ATR/Spread ratio signal limit: Set the minimum ratio from dividing the ATR value of a symbol by its spread to signal in the dashboard in yellow color. -Other Settings

Timeframes to scan (MT4 version): You can type the name of timeframes (as shown in the MT4 toolbar) you want to monitor separated with the underline(underscore) "_" symbol. Reducing the number of timeframes for monitor reduces the calculations required and improves the dashboard performance.

Signal after candle close: If true dashboard waits until the close of the current candle and then checks the signal.

Popup Alert: To enable MT4 alert window informing dashboard signals on a symbol and timeframe. Select symbols and timeframes that you want to get alert for them by ticking their checkboxes on the panel.





Phone Notification: To receive indicator alerts on the cell phone. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader push notification settings from the Notifications tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).





Email Alert: To receive indicator alerts via email. For this to work you must enable and fill the MetaTrader email settings from the Email tab on the MetaTrader options dialog (ctrl+o).





Template name for new chart: Enter the name of the template you want to apply to new charts opened by clicking on the dashboard buttons.



