ABOUT THE NASDAQ ROBOT known as ROBOTINNASDAQ

About this Robot.

Since we are trading the most powerful index and the history shows us that the Index is most of the time Bullish, this robot prioritizes buy trades, you will notice that in the strategy tester that the number of buy trades big compared to sell trades

this is what gave the robot the 95% Accuracy in the strategy tester the very first time I tested it

The Strategy is based on Fundamentals only

This robot takes buy trades and sell pending orders to hedge on the market crash it is programmed on the fundamentals of NASDAQ(the most powerful index of all),

the smart money management that is well programmed help you to get better returns that you want no matter what may happen on the market, you will make good returns on market crash and on the bullish trend

This is a NASDAQ INDEX robot ONLY

Mr. Buffett once said "diversification is for fools" I have found out that it is so true, that is why if you pay attention to most of robots most of them are for NASDAQ and S&P 500, here is the tip for those with smaller account balances, trade the S&P 500 Index only using this robot. The recommended minimum Account Balance for using this robot is 500$

Do not use this robot on any symbol rather than the NASDAQ

This robot Trades on a daily Basis, weekly basis and on the bigger picture.

The robot takes swing trades, trades to protect your equity against the market crash so that you can still make money on the crash and daily trades to make sure your balance is growing every single day. On average you will have 2 trade per day as a daily trades and under better market conditions you will make about 1.5% account growth minimum per trade, Test the robot your self if you still skeptical.

What are my customers say about this robot?





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from the MQL5 market

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59976

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57299







