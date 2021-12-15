Colossus EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide 

Seconds Before Candle for Pending Orders: The number of seconds prior to each new candle, that the EA will try to place the Buy/Sell Stop Pending orders. The placement of Pending orders will be done on the first tick of the price after that time has passed. For example if that setting is 3 and the next candle is at 10:00, the EA will get ready to place its Stop Pending orders at 09:59:57, so the Stop Pending orders will be placed at the first tick of the price, right after 09:59:57. If there is no tick of the price in these last 3 seconds before the new candle, the EA will not place any orders. Extensive tests have been made with forced placement on that time exactly (09:59:57 in our example), without waiting for the next tick, but the results were always worse.