✔️ Colossus EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64856
Colossus EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide
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Allow Long: True/false for opening Buy Stop Pending orders.
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Allow Short: True/false for opening Sell Stop Pending orders.
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Lot Size: The Lot Size of Stop Pending orders.
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Use Risk %: True/false of the Risk % option
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Risk %: The % of account's balance that it will be risked in each trade.
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Magic Number: The Magic Number assigned in every trade.
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Timeframe: The Timeframe that the EA will function and open trades.
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Seconds Before Candle for Pending Orders: The number of seconds prior to each new candle, that the EA will try to place the Buy/Sell Stop Pending orders. The placement of Pending orders will be done on the first tick of the price after that time has passed. For example if that setting is 3 and the next candle is at 10:00, the EA will get ready to place its Stop Pending orders at 09:59:57, so the Stop Pending orders will be placed at the first tick of the price, right after 09:59:57. If there is no tick of the price in these last 3 seconds before the new candle, the EA will not place any orders. Extensive tests have been made with forced placement on that time exactly (09:59:57 in our example), without waiting for the next tick, but the results were always worse.
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Seconds after Pending Orders are Cancelled: The time in seconds, after the placement of the Stop Pending Orders, that the EA will remove them if they are not triggered. For example if the placement of the Stop Pending orders was made at 09:59:57 and that setting is 7, the EA will cancel the Stop Pending orders at the next tick of the price, right after 10:00:04 (7 seconds later).
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Daily Candle Minimum Size: The current day’s range in points, under which the EA will not place any orders.
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Daily Candle Maximum Size: The current day’s range in points, over which the EA will not place any orders.
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Close Trade Before New One: True/false of the option to close the running trade, before opening a new one.
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One Cancels the Other: True/false of the option to cancel the Opposite Stop Pending order, when the first has been triggered.
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Start Time: The Time the EA will start placing orders.
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End Time: The Time the EA will end placing orders.
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Trade on Monday: True/false option for opening new trades on Mondays.
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Trade on Tuesday: True/false option for opening new trades on Tuesdays.
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Trade on Wednesday: True/false option for opening new trades on Wednesdays.
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Trade on Thursday: True/false option for opening new trades on Thursdays.
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Trade on Friday: True/false option for opening new trades on Fridays.
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Max Spread in Points: The Maximum Spread allowed.
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Max Slippage in Points: The Maximum Slippage allowed (in Stop Pending orders doesn’t really play any part).
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Stop Loss in Points: The Stop Loss level for every order.
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Take Profit in Points: The Take Profit level for every order.
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Break Even Profit in Points: The profit level for every order, in which the EA will move the Stop Loss level to Break Even.
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Trailing Start in Points: The level that the EA will start Trailing the Stop Loss for every order.
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Trailing Stop in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss distance for every order.
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Trailing Step in Points: The Trailing Stop Loss Step for every order.
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Use Emergency Basket Stop Loss: True/False of the Emergency Basket Stop Loss option.
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Emergency Basket Stop Loss %: The Stop Loss level in % of balance (decimals are available, for example 5.5 if we want to have a 5 and a half % Basket Stop Loss on an account level) for all open positions combined, in which the EA will close all open positions. *
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No Trading Candles: The candles on which the EA will not place any Stop Pending orders. For example if we want to exclude the 17:00 and 19:00 candles from trading, will put: 17:00,19:00 (separated by coma).
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No Trading Timeframe: The Timeframe on which the No Trading Candles will be applied.
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No Trading Time in Seconds: The time in seconds, that EA will refrain from placing Stop Pending Orders, before and after the specific No Trading Candles. For example if we have excluded the 17:00 candle from trading and the No Trading Time in Seconds, setting is: 30, the EA will not place any orders from 16:59:30 to 17:00:30.
* These settings/options are calculated as equity over balance, taking swaps and commissions into account.
✔️ Colossus EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64856
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