Promining EA Fully Automated Trading earning Millions in XAUUSD pairs M1 TimeFrame.

PROMINING EA it is a fully automated trading system with Drawdown control, Advanced News filtering, Auto trailing profit lock, MultiTimeFrame Analyzer, Recovery Mode and Auto stoploss which is especially effective in trading of (XAUUSD) GOLD pairs TimeFrame M1. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading, the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. This is a trend scalping strategy using the Stochastic, TrendLine, RSI, MACD indicator as an input signal. The EA opens the first order at the signal of the indicator and fixes the profit at a given level, but if the price does not reach the profit and rolls back, an additional order automatically opens averaging the level of the total profit making it closer to the entry point.

A series of orders always closes at a profit with the built-in DrawDown Reduce function, which closes the most unprofitable and most profitable orders in the series at the common profit point.

In order to better understand how my Automated Trading strategy works. Please check to see and learned 24/5 Live Real Non-Stop Trading Accounts Performance: click here

Initial Capital Deposit $100, the Bigger your Capital, the More profit you will earned.

Backtested 99.9%Accuracy modelling quality: Click here

Advantages of PROMINING XAUUSD GOLD:

You get profit from trading every day

You can see how EA works: here

It can work with other EAs and trading systems that allows the trader to open trades manually and are closed with profit automatically.

How to set up PROMINING DIGITAL:

Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD run on M1 chart only and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. Make sure your VPS and internet connection are stable Use Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, Prime and ECN account and leverage from 1:200 to 1:3000 Low spread brokers are recommended. Learned more here.

How to avoid unpleasant market fluctuations:

To filter strong trend price fluctuations, the EA has a Higher Time Frame filter, it allows new trades to be opened only if the signal of the current period coincides with the trend of the older period. Set up a news filter (News Filter) so that the EA can make a pause in trading before and after the release of important news.

Some of the features of the EA:

IMPORTANT: This EA is not a greedy one but its also a winning EA by daily, weekly and monthly, it enters trades over 100+ order daily when market moves. Tested and compatible to all brokers. Learned more here. This EA is not a greedy one but its also a winning EA by daily, weekly and monthly, it enters trades over 100+ order daily when market moves. Tested and compatible to all brokers. Learned more

The EA uses Advanced news filter function which auto trailing profit and lock will continue during filtering.

The EA uses hard SL and TP levels, to minimize negative slippage on exit.

The EA uses multiple exit strategies, where it will limit the risk as time passes and the trades hasn’t hit TP yet.

Safety first : this EA uses Drawdown Control System to risky trade management methods with MultiTimeFrame Analyzer.

The product is already in a very advanced state of development (bug-free, performance verified)

EA has been live tested on multiple brokers with success.

100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE REFUND POLICY: here



Telegram 24/5 Live Performance EA: click here



I will personally help and guide you install and set-up properly after purchase, making sure you get the most profitable setup file settings.

Contact me after you purchase the product.

Telegram LIVE Signal: here

Official Telegram Group of Gold : here

Live Youtube: here















