USER GUIDE - CAP RoyalHighQ EA

Active Close Trade By Time Zone: This function means that you can decide to close your trade based on time. Take not as this function can close either loss or profit. Leave it as default unless you are comfortable.

Time Zone For Close Trade: The input defines when you willing your trades to be stopped. You can select time zone interval for trades to be closed

Minimum Profit For Time Zone: This function specify the minimum profit for the selected time zone for trades to close automatically. It support point 7.1.

Closing Type For Time Zone: You can select which trade mode Active Close Trade work. If you select For Initial Trade then if you only have initial trade then this function will be work, but if you have initial with grid trade then Active Close Trade will not work. If you select For Initial+Grid Trade then what ever you have open trade initial or grid trade when Active close time come EA will close all trade.

Close trade on opposite signal: Allow all trades to be closed upon detect of opposite signal-True/False(False by Default)