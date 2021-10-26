Automated trading system for XAUUSD

You can download the robot and test it yourself at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73406

Many traders at the beginning of their professional career often begin to learn the basics of economic and technical analysis. Some of these traders define their technical strategies, find market patterns and start their trading. The other part of traders, and to be honest, there are more of them, spending a lot of time and cannot create their own trading strategies. After that, traders start looking for automatic trading robots on the Internet. In order for the robot to automatically analyze the market itself, open and close orders and conduct trading operations on its own. One of these robots is our new "Scalping GOLD M5" robot. This bot is designed to trade gold. We found certain patterns in the market and automated them using this bot. Now the bot itself finds the patterns of price movement and automatically conducts trading operations. This robot trades the XAUUSD pair using a scalping strategy. That is, intraday trading. The robot actively opens new orders throughout the working day. The robot is a little aggressive, but this is normal behavior for a scalper robot.