Market Reversal Alerts EA Version 4.1: LOGIC UPDATE

Today sees the release of version 4.1 of the Market Reversal Alerts EA. You can purchase the EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383

There is a logic change to the EA being released today. This will handle manual closing of positions and drawdown control/partial closes much more efficiently for those using the EA to position trade on semi-auto.

Full release notes are below as well as a video explaining the difference in lot size and level logic for basket trading.

NOTE: This is an optional update but all future developments will be done on this version as the logic is much better for position trading strategies.





UPDATE NOTES:

Logic change to allow better manual interraction and handle basket trading more efficiently:

The EA calculates and stores lot sizing and position entry using global variables differently now to help people manually closing trades or using a TP with basket trading.





VERSION 4.0 LOGIC: If you had multiple positions opened and either you manually closed one or had a TP or DD control option which closed the last position the last traded entry level and lot size would stay the same.

For basket/position trading this would mean the EA would need to wait for price to push above that old level before taking a new trade.





VERSION 4.1 LOGIC: With the new logic the last open live position will be stored so it will only need to push above/below that before taking a trade now and not the old level that was from your last closed position.

This will enable position traders to take profits and then put those orders back on to profit again if price pushes against you.

Last open trade and last open lot size are now used which will also mean lot size multipliers will use the LAST position you have placed by the EA and not the last position that was closed.





NOTE: THIS IS A MAJOR LOGIC CHANGE AND WILL AFFECT THOSE WITH OLD SET FILES THAT WERE USING POSITION TRADING WITH ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:

A PER TRADE FIXED TP

DD CONTROL (Partial of full)

TRAILING STOPS

LOT SIZE MULTIPLIERS

If you were only using TPs for the basket OR just single trades with a stop it will not affect you at all.



