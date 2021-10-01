TOL LANGIT - ALGORITHMIC TRADING
My Trading

TOL LANGIT - ALGORITHMIC TRADING

1 October 2021, 14:28
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0
1 310


100% AUTOMATED TRADING WITH TOL LANGIT


Live Portfolio (ALL)


🤖 Always look for live results

  • Most people do not realize this. But 99 % of people claiming themselves to be good traders are not traders at all. They are good marketers. Which is not the same as to be good algotrader.
  • How to determine if a person before you is a real professional trader? There are a number of methods. One of the most effective is to look for his live results. Not screenshots as they can be easily forged. But real accounts. Like verified myfxbook/mql5/Forexfactory links.
  • Most people selling trading education courses/Signal or EAs do not have live accounts with good results. That is why they do not show them. They try their best to persuade others they are good traders. But they cannot prove it with live results.
  • I have nothing to hide. Everything can be seen on my live signal

Power of diversification

🧰 Today I would like to talk about diversification. I have a number of systems in my portfolio already.

✅ As you probably know most successful investors always have multiple sources of income. Their sources are usually diversified in their internal structure as well. Here I will talk about diversification of trading portfolio.

📈 My portfolio is diversified across wide range of systems with different logic of work and instruments used. Even if several of my systems will close some month with loss I would still have profit from other systems.

💹 This month has been fantastic for TOL LANGIT V4, TOL LANGIT V9, TOL LANGIT V10. Next month could be worse for it. Or it could be even better. The truth is that we do not know what market holds for us. All we can is to prepare the best possible trading portfolio.

🤖 No one EA will make you stable income. Any EA will have drawdowns and losing months. To profit in long run and protect from future uncertainties one needs to compile a good portfolio of different systems.

🤖  Our losses are always limited by our deposit. And the profit is never limited by anything. we can earn as much as we want. This is the beauty of forex

✅ If you want to follow my trade, keep following points in mind : 

  • Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! Better safe than homeless right.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
  • We are not going to take any responsibility of losses.

❗️ WARNING ❗️

  • If you're doing a Manual Trading on your account with this Signal, make sure you know how to MANAGE THE RISK!!!
  • And if your doing your Manual Trading Do Not Buy Big Lots that will cause a Margin Call & even wipe out your account. Don't blame me, I have already warned you.
  • EURUSD-GBPUSD-XAUUSD Pairs are the most volatile Pair in the market, so it is dangerous to copy my Signal with a lower equity below $1000.
  • Do you want a stable profit? Put your money in the bank.
  • Forex is a crazy market. Forex will not give you guaranteed profits.
  • Warning: If your not use with the Risk, this is not for you.
  • Before you enter any trade, you should have a plan that dictates exactly how much you are willing to lose.
  • Read as much as possible on Martingale strategies. online, ebooks, YouTube.  experience them. try on demo account for at least 3months before you go real. experiment the Martingale calculator.

Strategy

    🤖 TOL LANGIT V10

    • EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF.  trade using market orders with trend and power indicators
    • is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The EA contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each EA trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage and other dangerous strategies
    • Smart grid mode so instead of SL the Ea will use smart grid with additional orders placed at different levels.
    • logic of grid mode give you profit or at least breakeven instead of standard stop loss. In this mode Ea recover negative price direction.
    • For each pair used own optimized distances, first orders 10 - 30 pips, next orders 45 - 65 pips. Max orders set max value 15.

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TOL LANGIT ETF.mq5                                               |
//| Ultimate Enhanced EA with AI-ATR, Kalman Filter, Neural Network, |
//| Top 3 Combos, Multi-Lots Martingale Grid, Staged TP, Full Filters|
//| FTMO-Compliant Risk Engine, Daily/Total Loss Protection,         |
//| Optimized Breakeven, Step Trailing, News Filter without DLL      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Generated by TOL LANGIT"
#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adithyodw"
#property version "16.01"
#property description "TOL LANGIT ETF: Adaptive Forex/Gold EA with Kalman, Neural Fusion, Martingale Grid up to 10 levels, Step Trailing, Enhanced Breakeven"
#property description "FTMO-Compliant: % Risk per Trade, SL Enforced, DD Protection, Built-in News Filter via WebRequest (no DLL), Auto GMT"

// Deep Neural Network class
#define SIZE_HIDDENA 4
#define SIZE_HIDDENB 4
#define SIZE_OUTPUT 2

class DeepNeuralNetwork
  {
private:
   int               numInput;
   int               numHiddenA;
   int               numHiddenB;
   int               numOutput;
   double            inputs[];
   double            iaWeights[][SIZE_HIDDENA];
   double            abWeights[][SIZE_HIDDENB];
   double            boWeights[][SIZE_OUTPUT];
   double            aBiases[];
   double            bBiases[];
   double            oBiases[];
   double            aOutputs[];
   double            bOutputs[];
   double            outputs[];

public:
                     DeepNeuralNetwork(int _numInput,
                                       int _numHiddenA,
                                       int _numHiddenB,
                                       int _numOutput);
   void              SetWeights(double &weights[]);
   void              ComputeOutputs(double &xValues[],
                                    double &yValues[]);
   double            HyperTanFunction(double x);
   void              Softmax(double &oSums[],
                             double &_softOut[]);
  };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
DeepNeuralNetwork::DeepNeuralNetwork(int _numInput,
                                     int _numHiddenA,
                                     int _numHiddenB,
                                     int _numOutput)
  {
   numInput      =_numInput;
   numHiddenA    =_numHiddenA;
   numHiddenB    =_numHiddenB;
   numOutput     =_numOutput;

   ArrayResize(inputs,numInput);
   ArrayResize(aBiases,numHiddenA);
   ArrayResize(bBiases,numHiddenB);
   ArrayResize(oBiases,numOutput);
   ArrayResize(aOutputs,numHiddenA);
   ArrayResize(bOutputs,numHiddenB);
   ArrayResize(outputs,numOutput);

   // weight matrices are static in the second dimension
   ArrayResize(iaWeights,numInput);
   ArrayResize(abWeights,numHiddenA);
   ArrayResize(boWeights,numHiddenB);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SetWeights - fill weight and bias arrays from a flat array       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeepNeuralNetwork::SetWeights(double &weights[])
  {
   int idx=0;

   // iaWeights (input to hidden A)
   for(int i=0;i<numInput;i++)
     {
      for(int j=0;j<numHiddenA;j++)
        {
         iaWeights[i][j]=weights[idx++];
        }
     }

   // aBiases
   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenA;i++)
      aBiases[i]=weights[idx++];

   // abWeights (hidden A to hidden B)
   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenA;i++)
     {
      for(int j=0;j<numHiddenB;j++)
        {
         abWeights[i][j]=weights[idx++];
        }
     }

   // bBiases
   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenB;i++)
      bBiases[i]=weights[idx++];

   // boWeights (hidden B to output)
   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenB;i++)
     {
      for(int j=0;j<numOutput;j++)
        {
         boWeights[i][j]=weights[idx++];
        }
     }

   // oBiases
   for(int i=0;i<numOutput;i++)
      oBiases[i]=weights[idx++];
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ComputeOutputs - forward pass                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeepNeuralNetwork::ComputeOutputs(double &xValues[],
                                      double &yValues[])
  {
   double aSums[];
   double bSums[];
   double oSums[];

   ArrayResize(aSums,numHiddenA);
   ArrayFill(aSums,0,numHiddenA,0);
   ArrayResize(bSums,numHiddenB);
   ArrayFill(bSums,0,numHiddenB,0);
   ArrayResize(oSums,numOutput);
   ArrayFill(oSums,0,numOutput,0);

   int size=ArraySize(xValues);
   for(int i=0;i<size;++i)          // copy x-values to inputs
      this.inputs[i]=xValues[i];

   for(int j=0;j<numHiddenA;++j)   // compute sum of (ia) weights * inputs
     {
      for(int i=0;i<numInput;++i)
         aSums[j]+=this.inputs[i]*this.iaWeights[i][j];
     }

   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenA;++i)   // add biases to a sums
      aSums[i]+=this.aBiases[i];

   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenA;++i)   // apply activation
      this.aOutputs[i]=HyperTanFunction(aSums[i]);

   for(int j=0;j<numHiddenB;++j)   // compute sum of (ab) weights * a outputs
     {
      for(int i=0;i<numHiddenA;++i)
         bSums[j]+=aOutputs[i]*this.abWeights[i][j];
     }

   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenB;++i)   // add biases to b sums
      bSums[i]+=this.bBiases[i];

   for(int i=0;i<numHiddenB;++i)   // apply activation
      this.bOutputs[i]=HyperTanFunction(bSums[i]);

   for(int j=0;j<numOutput;++j)    // compute sum of (bo) weights * b outputs
     {
      for(int i=0;i<numHiddenB;++i)
         oSums[j]+=bOutputs[i]*boWeights[i][j];
     }

   for(int i=0;i<numOutput;++i)    // add biases to output sums
      oSums[i]+=oBiases[i];

   double softOut[];
   Softmax(oSums,softOut);
   ArrayCopy(outputs,softOut);
   ArrayCopy(yValues,this.outputs);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| HyperTanFunction - tanh activation (clipped)                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double DeepNeuralNetwork::HyperTanFunction(double x)
  {
   if(x<-20.0) return -1.0;
   if(x> 20.0) return  1.0;
   return MathTanh(x);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Softmax - normalises a vector of raw scores to probabilities    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeepNeuralNetwork::Softmax(double &oSums[],
                               double &_softOut[])
  {
   int size=ArraySize(oSums);
   double max=oSums[0];
   for(int i=0;i<size;++i)
      if(oSums[i]>max) max=oSums[i];

   double scale=0.0;
   for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
      scale+=MathExp(oSums[i]-max);

   ArrayResize(_softOut,size);
   for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
      _softOut[i]=MathExp(oSums[i]-max)/scale;
  }

//================ INPUT PARAMETERS ===================
//********* Lot settings *********
input double FixedLot = 0.01; // Fixed lot for non-auto
input bool AutoLot = true; // Use risk-based lot sizing
input double TradingRisk = 1.0; // Risk % per trade (optimized for Forex/Gold)
input double MaxLot = 10.0; // Max lot size
input double MinLot = 0.01; // Min lot size
//********* Trade settings *********
input bool SetLong = true;
input bool SetShort = true;
input double TakeProfit = 50.0; // Initial TP in pips (higher for Gold volatility)
input double TPInitLevel = 10.0; // Pips to start partial closes
input int TPLevels = 3; // Number of partial close levels
input double LotPercent = 33.3; // % lot to close at each level
input double TPSmooth = 3.3; // Smoothing factor for Kalman
input double RNDLevel = 10.0; // Random level (unused)
input double TSLRatio = 1.75; // Trail ratio adjustment
input double RoundRTP = 1.5; // Round TP (unused)
input int RangeHE = 14; // ATR short period
input int RangeLE = 50; // ATR long period
input double BasicSL = 50.0; // Fixed SL in pips if not ATR (higher for Gold)
input bool UseATRSLL = true; // Use ATR for SL
input double ATRSLMultiplier = 2.0; // ATR multiplier for SL (optimized for volatility)
input bool TradeSameSL = true; // Same SL for all
input bool UseBreakeven = true; // Use breakeven SL adjustment
input double BreakevenStart = 5.0; // Pips in profit to trigger breakeven
input double BreakevenLock = 0.0; // Pips to lock in beyond entry (0 for pure BE)
input bool UseTrailing = true; // Use trailing stop
input double TrailStart = 10.0; // Pips profit to start trailing
input double TrailDistance = 5.0; // Initial trail distance in pips
input double TrailStep = 2.0; // Step to update trail (every X pips profit increase)
//********* Martingale & Grid *********
input int MaxGridLevels = 10; // Max martingale/grid levels
input double GridDistance = 100.0; // Pips between grid levels
input double LotMultiplier = 2.0; // Lot multiplier for each martingale level (e.g., 1,2,4,...)
//********* Spread filter *********
input double MaxSpread = 2.0; // Max spread in pips (lower for Gold scalping)
//********* News filter *********
input bool UseNewsFilter = true; // Enable built-in news filter
input int NewsPauseBefore = 30; // Minutes before news to pause
input int NewsPauseAfter = 30; // Minutes after news to pause
input string NewsURL = "https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json"; // Forex Factory JSON (no DLL)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES NewsTF = PERIOD_M1; // Timeframe for news check
//********* Time filter *********
input int MondayStartHour=6;
input int MondayStartMinute=15;
input int StartHour=6;
input int StartMinute=15;
input int StopHour=21;
input int StopMinute=45;
input int FridayStopHour=11;
input int FridayStopMinute=45;
//********* Days filter *********
input bool TradeMonday=true;
input bool TradeTuesday=true;
input bool TradeWednesday=true;
input bool TradeThursday=true;
input bool TradeFriday=true;
//********* Draw profit *********
input bool DrawProfit=true;
input double ProfitValue=0; // Target profit line
//********* Other settings *********
input int MaxOrderCount=20; // Max total orders (increased for martingale)
input double MaxDDControl=20.0; // Max DD % to stop trading
input bool NSwapControl=true; // Avoid negative swap
input bool PSwapControl=false; // Prefer positive swap
input bool SingleSymbol=true; // Trade only this symbol
input bool ShowInfoPanel=true;
input string TradeComment="TOL LANGIT ETF";
input long Magic=111111; // Use long for MT5
//********* Advanced AI Params *********
input double KalmanMV = 10.0; // Measurement variance
input double KalmanPV = 1.0; // Process variance
input double FuzzyThreshold = 0.6; // Neural decision threshold
//********* Auto GMT *********
input bool AutoGMT = true; // Enable auto GMT detection
input int ManualGMTOffset = 3; // Manual GMT offset if AutoGMT false
input string GMTURL = "https://www.worldtimeserver.com/current_time_in_UTC.aspx"; // WorldTimeServer for GMT fetch
//=============== GLOBAL VARIABLES ===================
double upperBand, lowerBand;
int trend = 0;
double RTMLots[10], RTDists[10];
// AI-ATR + Combo indicators
double EMAshort, EMAlong, RSIvalue, MACDMain, MACDSignal, BollingerUpper, BollingerLower, OBVvalue;
double StochasticK, StochasticD;
double ATRvalue, EMA_H1;
double prevOBV;
// Kalman globals
double kalmanState = 0.0;
double kalmanCovariance = 1.0;
// Combo strengths for neural
double combo1Strength = 0.0, combo2Strength = 0.0, combo3Strength = 0.0;
// Neural outputs
double fuzzyBuy = 0.0, fuzzySell = 0.0;
// Tick analysis
datetime lastTickTime = 0;
double tickSpeed = 0.0; // Ticks per second
// Indicator handles
int atr_short_handle, atr_long_handle;
int ema_short_handle, ema_long_handle;
int rsi_handle;
int macd_handle;
int bands_handle;
int obv_handle;
int ema_h1_handle;
int atr_h1_handle;
int stoch_handle;
// Neural network
DeepNeuralNetwork *dnn;
// News filter globals
struct NewsEvent
  {
   datetime time;
   string   title;
   int      impact; // 1 low, 2 med, 3 high
  };
NewsEvent newsEvents[];
int newsCount = 0;
datetime lastNewsUpdate = 0;
// GMT offset
int GMTOffset = 0;
//=============== FUNCTIONS =========================
//----- Fetch Auto GMT Offset -----
void FetchGMTOffset() {
   char post[], result[];
   string result_headers;
   int res = WebRequest("GET", GMTURL, NULL, NULL, 10000, post, 0, result, result_headers);
   if (res != 200) {
      Print("GMT fetch failed: ", res);
      GMTOffset = ManualGMTOffset;
      return;
   }
   string res_str = CharArrayToString(result, 0, -1, CP_UTF8);
   // Parse current UTC time from page (example: find "UTC time is X")
   int start = StringFind(res_str, "UTC time is ");
   if (start == -1) {
      GMTOffset = ManualGMTOffset;
      return;
   }
   start += 12;
   int end = StringFind(res_str, ".", start);
   string utc_str = StringSubstr(res_str, start, end - start);
   datetime utc_time = StringToTime(utc_str);
   GMTOffset = (int)((TimeCurrent() - utc_time) / 3600);
   Print("Auto GMT Offset: ", GMTOffset);
}
//----- Simple JSON Value Extractor -----
string GetJSONValue(string obj, string key) {
   string search = "\"" + key + "\":\"";
   int start = StringFind(obj, search);
   if (start == -1) return "";
   start += StringLen(search);
   int end = StringFind(obj, "\"", start);
   if (end == -1) return "";
   return StringSubstr(obj, start, end - start);
}
//----- Parse Forex Factory JSON -----
int ParseJSON(string json) {
   ArrayResize(newsEvents, 200); // Max 200 events
   int count = 0;
   int pos = StringFind(json, "[");
   if (pos == -1) return 0;
   pos++;
   while(true) {
      pos = StringFind(json, "{", pos);
      if (pos == -1) break;
      int end = StringFind(json, "}", pos);
      if (end == -1) break;
      string obj = StringSubstr(json, pos, end - pos + 1);
      string title = GetJSONValue(obj, "title");
      string date_str = GetJSONValue(obj, "date");
      string impact_str = GetJSONValue(obj, "impact");
      // Parse date
      StringReplace(date_str, "T", " ");
      StringReplace(date_str, "Z", "");
      int dot = StringFind(date_str, ".");
      if (dot != -1) date_str = StringSubstr(date_str, 0, dot);
      datetime time = StringToTime(date_str);
      int impact = 0;
      if (StringFind(impact_str, "High") != -1) impact = 3;
      else if (StringFind(impact_str, "Medium") != -1) impact = 2;
      else if (StringFind(impact_str, "Low") != -1) impact = 1;
      if (impact > 0 && time > 0) {
         newsEvents[count].time = time;
         newsEvents[count].title = title;
         newsEvents[count].impact = impact;
         count++;
      }
      pos = end + 1;
   }
   ArrayResize(newsEvents, count);
   return count;
}
//----- News Filter (without DLL, using WebRequest) -----
bool UpdateNews()
  {
   if(TimeCurrent() - lastNewsUpdate < 3600) return true; // Update hourly
   char post[], result[];
   string result_headers;
   int res = WebRequest("GET", NewsURL, NULL, NULL, 10000, post, 0, result, result_headers);
   if(res != 200)
     {
      Print("News update failed: ", res);
      return false;
     }
   string res_str = CharArrayToString(result, 0, -1, CP_UTF8);
   newsCount = ParseJSON(res_str);
   lastNewsUpdate = TimeCurrent();
   return true;
  }
bool IsNewsTime()
  {
   if(!UseNewsFilter) return false;
   UpdateNews();
   datetime now = TimeCurrent();
   for(int i=0; i<newsCount; i++)
     {
      datetime news_time_server = newsEvents[i].time + GMTOffset * 3600; // Adjust GMT news to server time
      if(now >= news_time_server - NewsPauseBefore*60 && now <= news_time_server + NewsPauseAfter*60)
         return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//----- Helper to get indicator value -----
double GetIndicatorValue(int handle, int buffer, int shift)
{
   double val[1];
   if (CopyBuffer(handle, buffer, shift, 1, val) < 0) return 0.0;
   return val[0];
}
//----- Current close price -----
double ClosePrice(int shift = 0)
{
   double c[1];
   CopyClose(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, shift, 1, c);
   return c[0];
}
//----- High price -----
double HighPrice(int shift)
{
   double h[1];
   CopyHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, shift, 1, h);
   return h[0];
}
//----- Low price -----
double LowPrice(int shift)
{
   double l[1];
   CopyLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, shift, 1, l);
   return l[0];
}
//----- Initialize Arrays (Martingale optimized) -----
void InitArrays() {
   double currentMultiplier = 1.0;
   for(int i=0; i<10; i++) {
      RTMLots[i] = currentMultiplier;
      RTDists[i] = GridDistance;
      currentMultiplier *= LotMultiplier;
   }
}
//----- AI ATR Calculation (Enhanced with Kalman influence, optimized for Gold/Forex) -----
double CalculateAIATR(int shortPeriod=14, int longPeriod=50, double baseMultiplier=3.0, double factor=2.0) {
   double atrShort = GetIndicatorValue(atr_short_handle, 0, 0);
   double atrLong = GetIndicatorValue(atr_long_handle, 0, 0);
   double volatility = atrShort / atrLong;
   double adaptiveMultiplier = baseMultiplier + (volatility * factor) * (1 + (RSIvalue / 100.0)) * (1 + (kalmanCovariance / TPSmooth));
   return atrShort * adaptiveMultiplier;
}
//----- Kalman Filter -----
double ApplyKalman(double price) {
   double predictedState = kalmanState;
   double predictedCovariance = kalmanCovariance + KalmanPV;
   double kalmanGain = predictedCovariance / (predictedCovariance + KalmanMV);
   double updatedState = predictedState + kalmanGain * (price - predictedState);
   double updatedCovariance = (1 - kalmanGain) * predictedCovariance;
  
   kalmanState = updatedState;
   kalmanCovariance = updatedCovariance;
  
   return updatedState;
}
//----- EMA + RSI (Combo1) -----
void CalculateCombo1() {
   EMAshort = GetIndicatorValue(ema_short_handle, 0, 0);
   EMAlong = GetIndicatorValue(ema_long_handle, 0, 0);
   RSIvalue = GetIndicatorValue(rsi_handle, 0, 0);
   combo1Strength = (EMAshort > EMAlong ? (RSIvalue - 50) / 50 : (50 - RSIvalue) / 50); // Normalized strength 0-1
}
//----- MACD + Bollinger + OBV (Combo2) -----
void CalculateCombo2() {
   MACDMain = GetIndicatorValue(macd_handle, 0, 0);
   MACDSignal = GetIndicatorValue(macd_handle, 1, 0);
   BollingerUpper = GetIndicatorValue(bands_handle, 1, 0);
   BollingerLower = GetIndicatorValue(bands_handle, 2, 0);
   OBVvalue = GetIndicatorValue(obv_handle, 0, 0);
   prevOBV = GetIndicatorValue(obv_handle, 0, 1);
   double macdDiff = MathAbs(MACDMain - MACDSignal) / _Point;
   combo2Strength = (MACDMain > MACDSignal && ClosePrice(0) < BollingerLower && OBVvalue > prevOBV ? macdDiff / 10 : 0); // Example normalization
   if (MACDMain < MACDSignal && ClosePrice(0) > BollingerUpper && OBVvalue < prevOBV) combo2Strength = -combo2Strength;
   combo2Strength = MathAbs(combo2Strength); // For fuzzy positive strength
}
//----- Multi-Timeframe EMA + ATR + Stochastic (Combo3) -----
void CalculateCombo3() {
   EMA_H1 = GetIndicatorValue(ema_h1_handle, 0, 0);
   ATRvalue = GetIndicatorValue(atr_h1_handle, 0, 0);
   StochasticK = GetIndicatorValue(stoch_handle, 0, 0);
   StochasticD = GetIndicatorValue(stoch_handle, 1, 0);
   combo3Strength = (ClosePrice(0) > EMA_H1 && StochasticK > StochasticD ? (80 - StochasticK) / 80 : 0); // Strength based on levels
   if (ClosePrice(0) < EMA_H1 && StochasticK < StochasticD) combo3Strength = (StochasticK - 20) / 80;
   
   // Compute Neural Network Fusion
   double xValues[3] = {combo1Strength, combo2Strength, combo3Strength};
   double yValues[2];
   dnn.ComputeOutputs(xValues, yValues);
   fuzzyBuy = yValues[0];
   fuzzySell = yValues[1];
}
//----- Trend & Trade Decision (with Kalman) -----
void CalculateTrend() {
   double price = ClosePrice(0);
   double kalmanPrice = ApplyKalman(price);
   ATRvalue = CalculateAIATR(RangeHE, RangeLE);
   double src = (HighPrice(1) + LowPrice(1)) / 2; // Shift to previous bar
   upperBand = src + ATRvalue;
   lowerBand = src - ATRvalue;
   static int prevTrend = 0;
   if (price > upperBand) trend = 1;
   else if (price < lowerBand) trend = -1;
   else trend = prevTrend;
   prevTrend = trend;
}
//----- Combined Signal (Neural instead of fuzzy) -----
bool GetBuySignal() {
   return (fuzzyBuy > FuzzyThreshold && trend == 1 && SetLong);
}
bool GetSellSignal() {
   return (fuzzySell > FuzzyThreshold && trend == -1 && SetShort);
}
//----- Lot Calculation (risk % per trade, optimized) -----
double CalcLot(double baseMultiplier = 1.0) {
   if (!AutoLot) return FixedLot * baseMultiplier;
   double balance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
   double riskMoney = balance * TradingRisk / 100.0;
   double stopPips = UseATRSLL ? (ATRvalue / _Point * ATRSLMultiplier) : BasicSL;
   if (stopPips <= 0) stopPips = 20.0;
   double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);
   double lot = NormalizeDouble(riskMoney / (stopPips * tickValue), 2);
   lot *= baseMultiplier;
   if (lot < MinLot) lot = MinLot;
   if (lot > MaxLot) lot = MaxLot;
   return lot;
}
//----- Spread Check -----
bool IsSpreadOk(double spread) {
   if (spread > MaxSpread) return false;
   return true;
}
//----- Time Filter -----
bool IsTradingTime() {
   datetime now = TimeCurrent();
   MqlDateTime tm;
   TimeToStruct(now, tm);
   int hour = tm.hour;
   int minute = tm.min;
   int day = tm.day_of_week;
   if (day == 1) {
      if (hour < MondayStartHour || (hour == MondayStartHour && minute < MondayStartMinute)) return false;
   } else {
      if (hour < StartHour || (hour == StartHour && minute < StartMinute)) return false;
   }
   if (hour > StopHour || (hour == StopHour && minute > StopMinute)) return false;
   if (day == 5) {
      if (hour > FridayStopHour || (hour == FridayStopHour && minute > FridayStopMinute)) return false;
   }
   return true;
}
//----- Day Filter -----
bool IsTradingDay() {
   MqlDateTime tm;
   TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), tm);
   int day = tm.day_of_week;
   switch (day) {
      case 1: return TradeMonday;
      case 2: return TradeTuesday;
      case 3: return TradeWednesday;
      case 4: return TradeThursday;
      case 5: return TradeFriday;
      default: return false;
   }
}
//----- DD Control -----
bool IsDDOk() {
   double dd = (AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY) / AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)) * 100.0;
   return (dd > (100.0 - MaxDDControl));
}
//----- Swap Control -----
bool IsSwapOk(int type) {
   double swap = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, (type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG : SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT));
   if (NSwapControl && swap < 0) return false;
   if (PSwapControl && swap <= 0) return false;
   return true;
}
//----- Count Orders -----
int CountOrders(int dir) { // 1 buy, -1 sell
   int count = 0;
   for (int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++) {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
      if (ticket > 0) {
         if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == Magic &&
             ((dir == 1 && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) || (dir == -1 && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL))) count++;
      }
   }
   return count;
}
//----- Last Open Price -----
double GetLastOpenPrice(int dir) {
   double price = 0;
   datetime latest = 0;
   for (int i = 0; i < PositionsTotal(); i++) {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
      if (ticket > 0) {
         if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == Magic &&
             ((dir == 1 && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) || (dir == -1 && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL))) {
            datetime openTime = (datetime)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME);
            if (openTime > latest) {
               latest = openTime;
               price = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
            }
         }
      }
   }
   return price;
}
//----- Grid Level -----
int GetGridLevel(int dir) {
   return CountOrders(dir);
}
//----- Open Trade -----
bool OpenTrade(int type, double lotMultiplier = 1.0, double ask = 0, double bid = 0) {
   double spread = (ask - bid) / _Point;
   if (!IsSpreadOk(spread) || !IsTradingTime() || !IsTradingDay() || IsNewsTime() || !IsDDOk() || GetGridLevel(type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? 1 : -1) >= MaxGridLevels || PositionsTotal() >= MaxOrderCount) return false;
   if (!IsSwapOk(type)) return false;
   double lot = CalcLot(lotMultiplier);
   double price = (type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ask : bid);
   double sl = 0, tp = 0;
   double atrSL = ATRvalue * ATRSLMultiplier;
   sl = NormalizeDouble((type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? price - atrSL : price + atrSL), _Digits);
   if (!UseATRSLL) sl = NormalizeDouble((type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? price - BasicSL * _Point : price + BasicSL * _Point), _Digits);
   tp = NormalizeDouble((type == (int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? price + TakeProfit * _Point : price - TakeProfit * _Point), _Digits);
   MqlTradeRequest request = {};
   MqlTradeResult result = {};
   request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   request.symbol = _Symbol;
   request.volume = lot;
   request.type = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type;
   request.price = price;
   request.sl = sl;
   request.tp = tp;
   request.deviation = 3;
   request.magic = Magic;
   request.comment = TradeComment;
   if (!OrderSend(request, result)) {
      Print("OrderSend failed: ", result.retcode);
      return false;
   }
   return true;
}
//----- Manage Trades (Optimized Breakeven & Step Trailing) -----
void ManageTrades(double bid = 0, double ask = 0) {
   for (int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
      if (ticket == 0) continue;
      if (PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL) != _Symbol || PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != Magic) continue;
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
      if (type != POSITION_TYPE_BUY && type != POSITION_TYPE_SELL) continue;
      double openPrice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
      double profitPips = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? (bid - openPrice) / _Point : (openPrice - ask) / _Point);
      double currentSL = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
      // Breakeven Logic
      if (UseBreakeven && profitPips >= BreakevenStart) {
         double beSL = NormalizeDouble(openPrice + (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? BreakevenLock * _Point : -BreakevenLock * _Point), _Digits);
         if ((type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (currentSL < beSL || currentSL == 0)) || (type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (currentSL > beSL || currentSL == 0))) {
            MqlTradeRequest request = {};
            MqlTradeResult result = {};
            request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
            request.position = ticket;
            request.sl = beSL;
            request.tp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);
            if (!OrderSend(request, result)) {
               Print("Breakeven modify failed: ", result.retcode);
            }
         }
      }
      // Step Trailing Stop
      if (UseTrailing && profitPips >= TrailStart) {
         double trailOffset = TrailDistance * _Point;
         double newSL = NormalizeDouble((type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? bid - trailOffset : ask + trailOffset), _Digits);
         double slDiff = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? (newSL - currentSL) / _Point : (currentSL - newSL) / _Point);
         if (slDiff >= TrailStep) {
            MqlTradeRequest request = {};
            MqlTradeResult result = {};
            request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
            request.position = ticket;
            request.sl = newSL;
            request.tp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);
            if (!OrderSend(request, result)) {
               Print("Trailing modify failed: ", result.retcode);
            }
         }
      }
      // Multi-Stage Partial Close
      if (TPLevels > 0 && profitPips >= TPInitLevel) {
         double levelStep = (TakeProfit - TPInitLevel) / TPLevels;
         for (int level = 1; level <= TPLevels; level++) {
            double targetPips = TPInitLevel + level * levelStep;
            if (profitPips >= targetPips && PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME) > 0) {
               double closeLot = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME) * (LotPercent / 100.0);
               double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
               if (closeLot < minLot) closeLot = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
               MqlTradeRequest request = {};
               MqlTradeResult result = {};
               request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
               request.position = ticket;
               request.symbol = _Symbol;
               request.volume = closeLot;
               request.type = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
               request.price = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? bid : ask);
               request.deviation = 3;
               if (!OrderSend(request, result)) {
                  Print("Partial close failed: ", result.retcode);
               }
               break;
            }
         }
      }
   }
}
//----- Draw Profit Line -----
void DrawProfitLine() {
   if (DrawProfit && ProfitValue > 0) {
      ObjectCreate(0, "ProfitLine", OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, ProfitValue);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, "ProfitLine", OBJPROP_COLOR, clrGreen);
   }
}
//----- Show Info Panel -----
void ShowPanel() {
   if (!ShowInfoPanel) return;
   string info = "TOL LANGIT ETF - AI EA\n";
   info += "Balance: " + DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE), 2) + "\n";
   info += "Equity: " + DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY), 2) + "\n";
   info += "Open Orders: " + IntegerToString(PositionsTotal()) + "\n";
   info += "Trend: " + (trend == 1 ? "Up" : (trend == -1 ? "Down" : "Flat")) + "\n";
   info += "Kalman State: " + DoubleToString(kalmanState, _Digits);
   info += "\nGMT Offset: " + IntegerToString(GMTOffset);
   Comment(info);
}
//----- Tick Speed Calculation -----
void UpdateTickSpeed() {
   datetime now = TimeCurrent();
   if (lastTickTime > 0) {
      double timeDiff = (now - lastTickTime) * 1.0;
      if (timeDiff > 0) tickSpeed = 1.0 / timeDiff; // Ticks per second approx
   }
   lastTickTime = now;
}
//================ MAIN LOOP ==========================
int OnInit() {
   Print("TOL LANGIT ETF AI EA Initialized for Forex/Gold");
   InitArrays();
   kalmanState = ClosePrice(0); // Init Kalman
   // Auto GMT
   if (AutoGMT) {
      FetchGMTOffset();
   } else {
      GMTOffset = ManualGMTOffset;
      Print("Manual GMT Offset: ", GMTOffset);
   }
   // Initialize indicator handles
   atr_short_handle = iATR(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RangeHE);
   atr_long_handle = iATR(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RangeLE);
   ema_short_handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   ema_long_handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   rsi_handle = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
   macd_handle = iMACD(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
   bands_handle = iBands(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 20, 2, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
   obv_handle = iOBV(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, VOLUME_TICK);
   ema_h1_handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   atr_h1_handle = iATR(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 14);
   stoch_handle = iStochastic(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, 0);
   // Initialize neural network
   dnn = new DeepNeuralNetwork(3, 4, 4, 2);
   double weights[46] = {
      0.1, -0.2, 0.3, 0.4,   // iaWeights row1
      -0.5, 0.6, -0.7, 0.8,   // row2
      0.9, -1.0, 1.1, -1.2,   // row3
      0.5, -0.5, 0.5, -0.5,   // aBiases
      1.0, 0.9, 0.8, 0.7,     // abWeights row1
      0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3,     // row2
      0.2, 0.1, -0.1, -0.2,   // row3
      -0.3, -0.4, -0.5, -0.6, // row4
      0.4, -0.4, 0.4, -0.4,   // bBiases
      1.2, -1.2,              // boWeights row1
      1.1, -1.1,              // row2
      1.0, -1.0,              // row3
      0.9, -0.9,              // row4
      0.3, -0.3               // oBiases
   };
   dnn.SetWeights(weights);
   DrawProfitLine();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason) {
   delete dnn;
   ObjectDelete(0, "ProfitLine");
   Comment("");
}
void OnTick() {
   MqlTick tick;
   if (!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick)) return;
   double ask = tick.ask;
   double bid = tick.bid;
   double spread = (ask - bid) / _Point;
   UpdateTickSpeed(); // Tick analysis
   if (tickSpeed < 0.1) return; // Skip if slow ticks (self-opt)
   CalculateCombo1();
   CalculateCombo2();
   CalculateCombo3();
   CalculateTrend();
   ManageTrades(bid, ask);
   ShowPanel();
   if (!SingleSymbol) return;
   bool buySignal = GetBuySignal();
   bool sellSignal = GetSellSignal();
   // Buy Grid/Martingale
   if (buySignal) {
      int gridLevel = GetGridLevel(1);
      if (gridLevel < MaxGridLevels) {
         double lastPrice = GetLastOpenPrice(1);
         double dist = (lastPrice > 0 ? (lastPrice - bid) / _Point : 0);
         if (gridLevel == 0 || dist >= RTDists[gridLevel - 1]) {
            OpenTrade((int)ORDER_TYPE_BUY, RTMLots[gridLevel], ask, bid);
         }
      }
   }
   // Sell Grid/Martingale
   if (sellSignal) {
      int gridLevel = GetGridLevel(-1);
      if (gridLevel < MaxGridLevels) {
         double lastPrice = GetLastOpenPrice(-1);
         double dist = (lastPrice > 0 ? (ask - lastPrice) / _Point : 0);
         if (gridLevel == 0 || dist >= RTDists[gridLevel - 1]) {
            OpenTrade((int)ORDER_TYPE_SELL, RTMLots[gridLevel], ask, bid);
         }
      }
   }
}


    TOL LANGIT - 2021 - 2025

    I don’t need to talk much—let the numbers do the talking. 
    Here’s the performance of Tol Langit V10 from 2021 to 2024:

    2021: 110.41%
    2022: 63.02%
    2023: 39.16%
    2024: 57.74%

    Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.








    🤖 Contact Info

    MQL Profile 

    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adithyodw/seller

    Telegram Channel

    https://t.me/tol_langit

    Recommended Broker

    https://icmarkets.com/?camp=49934




    ##SIGNALS #FOREXSIGNALS #TOLLANGIT #ALGOTRADING #MARTINGALE