EA Grid Hedger Premium - Full Guide

0
439
Menu1 = "Lotsize Settings:"
- Lotsize: Lot for initial position
- Per_Balance: Initial Lot will open for this balance. Example: 0.01 and 1000 means 0.01 Lot for every 1000 balance
- Recovery_Factor: Mulitplier for next Lot to recover loss
- Reverse_Recovery_Active: Use it or not (true/false). If there was a loss, the next position will be opened in the opposite direction
- Buy_Reverse_Recovery_TP: Buy Take Profit
- Buy_Reverse_Recovery_SL: Buy Stop Loss
- Sell_Reverse_Recovery_TP: Sell Take Profit
- Sell_Reverse_Recovery_SL: Sell Stop Loss
Menu3 = "Indicator Settings:"
- No_Indicators: Opens one sell and one buy position at the same time immediately after bar close
- No_Indicators_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Buy_TP_Pips: Buy Take Profit
- Buy_SL_Pips: Buy Stop Loss
- Sell_TP_Pips: Sell Take Profit
- Sell_SL_Pips: Sell Stop Loss
Alligator = "Settings:"
- Alligator_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Alligator_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- Alligator_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Alligator_Jaws_Period
- Alligator_Teeth_Period
- Alligator_Lips_Period
- Alligator_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- Alligator_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo = "Settings:"
- Ichimoku_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Ichimoku_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- Ichimoku_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Ichimoku_Tenkan_Sen
- Ichimoku_Kijun_Sen
- Ichimoku_Senkou_Span_B
- Ichi_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- Ichi_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Exponential_Moving_Averages = "Settings:"
- EMA_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- EMA_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- EMA_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Fast_EMA_Period
- Slow_EMA_Period
- EMA_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- EMA_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Stochastic = "Settings:"
- Stochastic_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Stochastic_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- Stochastic_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Stochastic_K_period
- Stochastic_D_period
- Stochastic_Slowing
- Stochastic_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
- Stochastic_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
- Stochastic_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- Stochastic_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Envelopes = "Settings:"
- Envelopes_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Envelopes_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- Envelopes_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Envelopes_Period
- Envelopes_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- Envelopes_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Bollinger_Bands = "Settings:"
- Bollinger_Bands_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- BB_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- BB_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- Bollinger_Bands_Period
- Bollinger_Bands_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- Bollinger_Bands_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Relative_Strength_Index = "Settings:"
- RSI_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- RSI_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- RSI_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- RSI_Period
- RSI_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
- RSI_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
- RSI_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- RSI_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Commodity_Channel_Index = "Settings:"
- CCI_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- CCI_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- CCI_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- CCI_Period
- CCI_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
- CCI_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
- CCI_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- CCI_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Williams_Percent_Range = "Settings:"
- WPR_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- WPR_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- WPR_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- WPR_Period
- WPR_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
- WPR_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
- WPR_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- WPR_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Moving_Average_Convergence_Divergence = "Settings:"
- MACD_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- MACD_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
- MACD_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
- MACD_Fast_EMA
- MACD_Slow_EMA
- MACD_SMA
- MACD_TP_Pips: Take Profit
- MACD_SL_Pips: Stop Loss
Menu4 = "Profits Calculation:"
- Percentage_Profits_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- All_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all positions. Start with 1.001
- Buy_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all buy positions. Start with 1.001
- Sell_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all sell positions. Start with 1.001
Menu5 = "Profits Calculation Money"
- Money_Profts_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Close_All_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all positions
- Close_Buy_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all buy positions
- Close_Sell_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all sell positions
Menu6 = "Grid Settings:"
- Grid_Steps_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Grid_Factor: Mulitplier for next Lot to recover floating loss
- Buy_Grid_Step_Pips: Open next buy grid position after x pips
- Sell_Grid_Step_Pips: Open next sell grid position after x pips
- Buy_Grid_TP_Pips: Buy Take Profit
- Buy_Grid_SL_Pips: Buy Stop Loss
- Sell_Grid_TP_Pips: Sell Take Profit
- Sell_Grid_SL_Pips: Sell Stop Loss
Menu7 = "TrailingStop Settings:"
- Trailing_Stop_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
- Buy_TS_Pips: Trail buy Stop Loss
- Buy_TS_Step_Pips: Trail buy Stop Loss every x pips
- Sell_TS_Pips: Trail sell Stop Loss
- Sell_TS_Step_Pips: Trail sell Stop Loss every x pips
Menu8 = "Maximum Settings:"
- Max_Spread_Pips: Maximum spread to open a position
- Max_Slippage_Pips: Maximum slippage to open a position
- Max_Trade_Duration_Hours: Maximum hours to keep open position
- Max_Buy_Trades: Maximum open buy trades at the same time
- Max_Sell_Trades: Maximum open sell trades at the same time
Menu9 = "Time Settings"
- Trade_From_Hour: Open position from hour
- Trade_From_Minute: Open position from minute
- Trade_To_Hour: Open position to hour
- Trade_To_Minute: Open position to minute
- Trade_Monday: Trade Monday true/false
- Trade_Tuesday: Trade Tuesday true/false
- Trade_Wednesday: Trade Wednesday true/false
- Trade_Thursday: Trade Thursday true/false
- Trade_Friday: Trade Friday true/false
- Trade_Saturday: Trade Saturday true/false
- Trade_Sunday: Trade Sunday true/false
Menu10 = "Basic Settings"
- Magic_Number: Unique number EA stores to the orders