EA Grid Hedger Premium - Full Guide
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EA Grid Hedger Premium - Full Guide

3 October 2021, 21:56
Jens Bruns
Jens Bruns
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439

Menu1 = "Lotsize Settings:"

  • Lotsize: Lot for initial position
  • Per_Balance: Initial Lot will open for this balance. Example: 0.01 and 1000 means 0.01 Lot for every 1000 balance
Menu2 = "Recovery Settings:"
  • Recovery_Factor: Mulitplier for next Lot to recover loss
  • Reverse_Recovery_Active: Use it or not (true/false). If there was a loss, the next position will be opened in the opposite direction
  • Buy_Reverse_Recovery_TP: Buy Take Profit
  • Buy_Reverse_Recovery_SL: Buy Stop Loss
  • Sell_Reverse_Recovery_TP: Sell Take Profit
  • Sell_Reverse_Recovery_SL: Sell Stop Loss

Menu3 = "Indicator Settings:"

  • No_Indicators: Opens one sell and one buy position at the same time immediately after bar close
  • No_Indicators_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Buy_TP_Pips: Buy Take Profit
  • Buy_SL_Pips: Buy Stop Loss
  • Sell_TP_Pips: Sell Take Profit
  • Sell_SL_Pips: Sell Stop Loss

Alligator = "Settings:"

  • Alligator_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Alligator_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • Alligator_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Alligator_Jaws_Period
  • Alligator_Teeth_Period
  • Alligator_Lips_Period
  • Alligator_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • Alligator_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo = "Settings:"

  • Ichimoku_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Ichimoku_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • Ichimoku_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Ichimoku_Tenkan_Sen
  • Ichimoku_Kijun_Sen
  • Ichimoku_Senkou_Span_B
  • Ichi_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • Ichi_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Exponential_Moving_Averages = "Settings:"

  • EMA_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • EMA_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • EMA_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Fast_EMA_Period
  • Slow_EMA_Period
  • EMA_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • EMA_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Stochastic = "Settings:"

  • Stochastic_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Stochastic_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • Stochastic_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Stochastic_K_period
  • Stochastic_D_period
  • Stochastic_Slowing
  • Stochastic_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
  • Stochastic_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
  • Stochastic_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • Stochastic_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Envelopes = "Settings:"

  • Envelopes_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Envelopes_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • Envelopes_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Envelopes_Period
  • Envelopes_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • Envelopes_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Bollinger_Bands = "Settings:"

  • Bollinger_Bands_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • BB_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • BB_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • Bollinger_Bands_Period
  • Bollinger_Bands_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • Bollinger_Bands_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Relative_Strength_Index = "Settings:"

  • RSI_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • RSI_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • RSI_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • RSI_Period
  • RSI_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
  • RSI_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
  • RSI_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • RSI_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Commodity_Channel_Index = "Settings:"

  • CCI_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • CCI_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • CCI_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • CCI_Period
  • CCI_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
  • CCI_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
  • CCI_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • CCI_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Williams_Percent_Range = "Settings:"

  • WPR_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • WPR_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • WPR_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • WPR_Period
  • WPR_Buy_Level: Oversold value to buy
  • WPR_Sell_Level: Overbought value to sell
  • WPR_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • WPR_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Moving_Average_Convergence_Divergence = "Settings:"

  • MACD_Indicator_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • MACD_Open_Only_One_BuySell_Trade: Opens only one buy/sell position for this indicator till the positions are closed
  • MACD_Open_BuySell_Trade_On_Every_New_Bar: Opens new position on every bar if entry signal occurs
  • MACD_Fast_EMA
  • MACD_Slow_EMA
  • MACD_SMA
  • MACD_TP_Pips: Take Profit
  • MACD_SL_Pips: Stop Loss

Menu4 = "Profits Calculation:"

  • Percentage_Profits_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • All_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all positions. Start with 1.001
  • Buy_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all buy positions. Start with 1.001
  • Sell_Profit_Factor: Factor to close all sell positions. Start with 1.001

Menu5 = "Profits Calculation Money"

  • Money_Profts_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Close_All_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all positions 
  • Close_Buy_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all buy positions
  • Close_Sell_At_Profit: Amount of money (in account currency) to close all sell positions

Menu6 = "Grid Settings:"

  • Grid_Steps_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Grid_Factor: Mulitplier for next Lot to recover floating loss
  • Buy_Grid_Step_Pips: Open next buy grid position after x pips 
  • Sell_Grid_Step_Pips: Open next sell grid position after x pips
  • Buy_Grid_TP_Pips: Buy Take Profit
  • Buy_Grid_SL_Pips: Buy Stop Loss
  • Sell_Grid_TP_Pips: Sell Take Profit
  • Sell_Grid_SL_Pips: Sell Stop Loss

Menu7 = "TrailingStop Settings:"

  • Trailing_Stop_Active: Use it or not (true/false)
  • Buy_TS_Pips: Trail buy Stop Loss  
  • Buy_TS_Step_Pips: Trail buy Stop Loss every x pips
  • Sell_TS_Pips: Trail sell Stop Loss
  • Sell_TS_Step_Pips: Trail sell Stop Loss every x pips

Menu8 = "Maximum Settings:"

  • Max_Spread_Pips: Maximum spread to open a position
  • Max_Slippage_Pips: Maximum slippage to open a position 
  • Max_Trade_Duration_Hours: Maximum hours to keep open position 
  • Max_Buy_Trades: Maximum open buy trades at the same time
  • Max_Sell_Trades: Maximum open sell trades at the same time

Menu9 = "Time Settings"

  • Trade_From_Hour: Open position from hour
  • Trade_From_Minute: Open position from minute 
  • Trade_To_Hour: Open position to hour
  • Trade_To_Minute: Open position to minute
  • Trade_Monday: Trade Monday true/false
  • Trade_Tuesday: Trade Tuesday true/false
  • Trade_Wednesday: Trade Wednesday true/false
  • Trade_Thursday: Trade Thursday true/false
  • Trade_Friday: Trade Friday true/false
  • Trade_Saturday: Trade Saturday true/false
  • Trade_Sunday: Trade Sunday true/false

Menu10 = "Basic Settings"

  • Magic_Number: Unique number EA stores to the orders