When trading Forex, it is important not only to correctly determine the direction of the trend, but also to be able to open the right deal in time. If you delay for some time, then the right moment of entry may be missed. To save time when analyzing the chart, various tools are used, one of which is the TRIX indicator, which will be discussed below.

When trading Forex, it is important not only to correctly determine the direction of the trend, but also to be able to open the right deal in time. If you delay for some time, then the right moment of entry may be missed. To save time when analyzing the chart, various tools are used, one of which is the TRIX indicator, which will be discussed below.

The TRIX Oscillator is based on the Exponential Moving Average. However, this is not a simple moving average showing the direction of the trend. The indicator calculates a triple exponential line, and then smoothes its readings as much as possible. All calculations are carried out based on the Close-prices of the candles.

Trix indicator:

• First of all, the trader determines the period, the candles of which will be taken into account in the calculations. The number specified in the “EMA_Period” setting item indicates how many extreme candles TRIX will take for analysis.

• When the period is determined, the indicator calculates a triple exponential moving average for this section of the chart.

• The received data is compared with the values ​​of the past periods.

• Then the MA readings are smoothed as much as possible to filter out the market noise.

• TRIX displays the final results in the basement of the terminal or directly on the graph (depending on the version of the instrument) in the form of a curved line.

















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