S&P500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the beginning of the new week, there is a slight decrease in the S&P 500 futures quotes.





But most likely, the corrective decline will be limited by the important short-term support level 4437.0, and if the growth resumes, the breakdown of the local resistance level at 4469.0 will be a signal to build up long positions.

In an alternative scenario, the breakdown of the support level 4437.0 may provoke a deeper correction to the support levels 4378.0, 4350.0, and further to the support levels 4140.0, 4030.0.





Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 4435.0. Stop-Loss 4465.0. Targets 4400.0, 4378.0, 4350.0, 4245.0, 4140.0, 4030.0

Buy Stop 4465.0. Stop-Loss 4435.0. Targets 4500.0, 4600.0, 4700.0

*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



