The forex scalping indicator is necessary for scalping on currency pairs that have been chosen as the main ones. The developers claim that the indicator cannot be redrawn. The profitability of this system reaches eighty percent. This indicator is recommended for use on M1 - M15 timeframes.





Features of using indicator signals in a trading session on currency pairs:

• In the event that the histogram of the zero line indicator moves up from the bottom position, and also changes color from red to yellow, then this is a buy signal.

• A signal for selling is the moment when the histogram crosses from the top point to the bottom from the position of the zero line. The color palette also changes from yellow to red.

• It is recommended that the stop loss should be at least five points from the previous candlestick.

• Opposite signal or the presence of a certain maximum indicator of the resistance level, position output is possible.

• It is strictly forbidden to use the indicator at the time when important economic releases are released, which generally affect the trading market.

Using the indicator, you can reduce the total number of errors that are directly related to human factors, as well as increase the level of profit. This trading tool allows the trader to concentrate on other things besides trading.

Modern systems contain new versions of indicators that help to fully track changes in all open trading instruments and timeframes. The analysis takes place over a short period of time.

The user can receive notifications in one of the existing ways:

• MT4 standard type;

• sending to the user's e-mail;

• notification to electronic devices.

The indicator strategy is designed to be used on all types of currency pairs. A trader can use the indicator for any time period of a trading session: from 1 minute to a monthly chart.







