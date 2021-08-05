gold trading robot is a trading robot focused on the gold market. Also, its goal is a daily increase of 0.5 to 1.5% of your capital. You can never lose more than 3% per day. This robot trades in scalping mode and opens only one position at a time. Perfectly safe, if AutoTrade Gold records a loss, it will try to recoup its winnings throughout the day.

Gold Robot v.3 trades in two directions: buying and selling

• Intelligent robot for trading gold and silver (gold robot, gold advisor) for Metatrader based on neural networks.

• 100% automatic trading

• The gold trading robot has been designed for gold and silver.

• For successful trading with a robot, you need to correctly configure the parameters and select the appropriate lot size.

• Each order is protected by stop orders

• No overconsumption of CPU resources.

• Convenient settings.

• Long-term strategy.

• Easy to install and use.



Gold Trading Robot is one of the most interesting trading robots. From the name it is clear that it was created specifically for the gold trade. The task of this advisor is to catch every movement of the precious metal. The average trader will never be able to keep up with the crazy movements of gold on the stock exchange. Sometimes a price change of $ 20 or even $ 50 can happen in a couple of seconds, and no one physically has time to make a profitable trade, and when a speculator nevertheless enters the market, the yellow metal treacherously reverses and goes down in the opposite direction. The only way out of this situation is to install and use a unique robot for trading gold.







