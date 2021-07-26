S&P500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the start of today's European session, S&P 500 futures are trading just below the all-time high of 4415.0, but with potential for further gains (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario, a downward correction of the S&P 500 will begin. A break of the short-term important support level 4354.0 could be a signal to start this scenario. A breakdown of the support levels 4275.0, 4245.0 (May highs) may cause a deeper correction and a further decline to support levels 4070.0, 3960.0. In the current situation, however, long positions remain preferable, and the breakdown of the local resistance level of 4415.0 will become a signal to build up long positions.





Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 4374.0. Stop-Loss 4417.0. Targets 4354.0, 4304.0, 4275.0, 4245.0, 4135.0, 4070.0, 3960.0

Buy Stop 4417.0. Stop-Loss 4374.0. Targets 4500.0, 4600.0

*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



