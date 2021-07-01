Free Add-ons for Scalper Inside Pro – Download

Download the two add-ons Colosseum and Samurai for the Scalper Inside Pro indicator for Free!





Product Name: Scalper Inside PRO Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53124 Description: Scalper Inside PRO is a trend indicator, giving accurate signals without repaint or delays, and allows you to test your own arrows indicators. Currency Pairs and Time Frame: Any





What are Add-ons for Scalper Inside Pro?





The Scalper Inside Pro indicator is a technically complex product, despite its apparent simplicity. It contains multiple algorithms and complex calculations to make a trader’s life as easy as possible. Also, thanks to its complex structure, we can add more add-ons to get new features and new signals.

We have already written about connecting custom indicators to the Scalper Inside Pro indicator in more detail here: Custom Indicators Connection and Testing So what do the Colosseum and Samurai indicators look like if you install them on a chart without connecting them to the Scalper Inside Pro indicator? The answer is that you will not see anything as these are not usual indicators but add-ons for Scalper Inside Pro.











How to Connect the Colosseum and Samurai add-ons to Scalper Inside PRO





1) Place the indicators in the terminal folder:

…/MQL4/Indicators/…

2) Start the terminal and place the Scalper Inside Pro indicator on the price chart (any you want).

3) Configure the Scalper Inside Pro indicator to work with the desired add-on:

Select Strategy = Custom Indicator

Custom Indicator Name = Colosseum (or Samurai)

Buy Buffer = Buffer 0 (for both add-ons)

Sell Buffer = Buffer 1 (for both add-ons)

4) Press Ok and check the result:





We can connect the Samurai indicator in the same way:





Now we come to the best part.









Download Colosseum and Samurai Add-ons for Free





No additional registrations or anything – we know you’re already tired of that. Just download the add-ons and use them with your version of Scalper Inside Pro.

Scalper-Inside-Pro-Addons.zip