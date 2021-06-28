S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining within the ascending channel on the daily chart and in the zone above the key support levels 3875.0, 3160.0, the S&P 500 maintains a long-term positive trend (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Above the important short-term support levels 4246.0, 4208.0, long positions are safe, and the S&P 500 appears to be targeting new gains.

The first signal for the implementation of an alternative scenario for a decline may be a breakdown of the support level 4272.0.

Support levels: 4272.0, 4267.0, 4246.0, 4208.0, 4185.0, 4135.0, 4060.0, 3985.0, 3875.0

Resistance levels: 4300.0, 4335.0, 4400.0

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 4260.0. Stop-Loss 4305.0. Targets 4246.0, 4208.0, 4185.0, 4135.0, 4060.0, 3985.0, 3875.0

Buy Stop 4305.0. Stop-Loss 4260.0. Targets 4335.0, 4400.0, 4500.0

*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



