Trade Reversal With Trendline Trade Panel

The Reversal Theory







How to trade reversal properly using Trendline Trade Panel





Practice Trade Reversal using the Trendline Trade Panel





Video link : here

Result:





Very important! Determine your stop loss first at support and resistance before determining the entry position. If you do not find a stop loss position, do not enter a position!

Unlike other forex trading techniques that focus on position entry, the main focus of Trade Reversal is how to find stop loss positions at support and resistance, and then find entry positions.



