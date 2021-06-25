Trading Strategies

Trade Reversal With Trendline Trade Panel

25 June 2021, 03:10
Sugianto
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The Reversal Theory 

The Reversal Theory


How to trade reversal properly using Trendline Trade Panel

how to trade reversal properly

Practice Trade Reversal using the Trendline Trade Panel

Practice Trade reversal

Video link : here

Result:

result gj

Very important! Determine your stop loss first at support and resistance before determining the entry position. If you do not find a stop loss position, do not enter a position! 

Unlike other forex trading techniques that focus on position entry, the main focus of Trade Reversal is how to find stop loss positions at support and resistance, and then find entry positions.


#Trade Reversal, Trendline Trade Panel, Five EMA Horizontal Line, Reversal Z, Simple Trade Panel