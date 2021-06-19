Example for Strategy maker





Example 1







In this section, you will see the first example of using a " Strategy Maker " tool

Version Meta Trader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65717

Version Meta Trader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66466









Strategy:







When the MACD Main is greatar than MACD Signal and MACD Main is greatar than 0, we will have a buy signal.

Attention: MACD settings are default.

















Step 1 :

Select MACD indicator.

















Step 2:



Adjust the strategy

Here we have to adjust our strategy.

We must say that the main line of the MACD indicator must be greater than zero and greater than the signal line.

Note that the number of candlesticks must be equal to one. Because we want the first candlestick on the right to have these features.

















Step 3:



Show the strategy made on the chart

Set when your strategy is shown on the chart.

Also select the display method.

For example, we set it to display in 2020.01 - 2020.12 with a number.

















Step 4:



Test the strategy in the past

Set when your strategy will be tested

You must specify the following values:

Profit limit(TP), loss limit(SL), trade volume(LOT), type of trade(sell or buy), Date

For example, we first set:

TP:20 pip , SL:20 pip , Lot: 0.01 , TypeTrade:buy , Date: 2020.01-2020.12

Run the test to see the results

As you can see, 7146 signals have been found for this strategy in this one year (15 minutes in time frame).

Profit amount: $ 7546

Loss amount: -6982 dollars

Total result: $ 564





















Step 5:



Change settings to find the best settings



Change the settings dozens or even hundreds of times for the best setting

For example, I change the TP and the SL to 100

We will test the result again

As you can see, the amount of profit has increased.

The total result was $ 19860

Now we change the settings again.

We set the profit and loss limits equal to 200.

We increase the trading volume by 0.1 lots.

As you can see, profits have changed a lot.





















Step 6:



Execute the strategy in live

Now if you are satisfied with your strategy, you can use this tool as an expert and run it on a live account.

Choose the best settings you have found and let this expert trade for you completely automatically.







