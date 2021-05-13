Trade with the Odds: How to Construct Market-Beating Trading Systems – by Anthony Trongone

2012, 336 pages, by Anthony Trongone.



The sub-title may be misleading: “How to Construct Market-Beating Trading Systems”. The whole work is on you through a well-documented path on analytics and basic statistics of market data. There is no easy answer or system in this book.

But on the other side, this is a very deep book about using Market Data in your favor and using common tools like Microsoft Excel.

I would risk saying that this book is best digested if you are a serious intermediate/advanced trader looking to enhance your analytical skills.

#TotallyRecommended