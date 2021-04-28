AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

A breakdown of the local resistance level 0.7815 (April highs and the upper border of the descending channel on the daily chart) will be a signal for the resumption of long positions (see "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





with a distant target at 0.8160 (the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart).

Support levels: 0.7744, 0.7705, 0.7600, 0.7560, 0.7510, 0.7465, 0.7300

Resistance levels: 0.7815, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

Trading Recommendations

Sell Stop 0.7720. Stop-Loss 0.7820. Take-Profit 0.7705, 0.7600, 0.7560, 0.7510, 0.7465, 0.7300

Buy Stop 0.7820. Stop-Loss 0.7720. Take-Profit 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

***) trade! invite partners! earn!



