GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Expectations for a UK economic recovery thanks to vaccinations remain strong and will continue to support the pound (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





. The breakdown of the resistance level of 1.3774 will be the first signal to resume long positions in GBP / USD

Support levels: 1.3680, 1.3540, 1.3410, 1.3300, 1.3210

Resistance levels: 1.3774, 1.3790, 1.3813, 1.3915, 1.3970, 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3670. Stop-Loss 1.3820. Take-Profit 1.3600, 1.3540, 1.3410, 1.3300, 1.3210

Buy Stop 1.3785, 1.3820. Stop-Loss 1.3670. Take-Profit 1.3915, 1.3970, 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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