AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The main negative factors for the Australian economy are weak wage growth, a weak labor market and a slowdown in growth. Annual inflation has remained below the 2% -3% target set by the RBA for four years (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





. It is expected that at a meeting on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Australia will leave the rate at the current level of 0.1%, although unexpected decisions are not ruled out. In an accompanying statement, RBA executives will explain the reasons for the rate decision.

Support levels: 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7415, 0.7285

Resistance levels: 0.7626, 0.7687, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7580. Stop-Loss 0.7670. Take-Profit 0.7510, 0.7415, 0.7300, 0.7285

Buy Stop 0.7670. Stop-Loss 0.7580. Take-Profit 0.7687, 0.7700, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

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**) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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