Other

USER GUIDE - CAP Rebate Trading EA

2 April 2021, 12:13
Mohammad Ali
[Deleted]
0
1 633



Monthly Money Maker EA

CAP Rebate Trading EA  is an automatic trading robot, it is simple Grid and hedging combination strategy. Actually it is monthly money maker EA, I give me name Rebate Trading EA, but it not actually rebate EA. Rebate is optional income. You can run EA only for monthly profit. 


It is not fancy EA like in this market place that price like $400 to $1000. Lot of product in market place that show you give 20% to 50% in monthly but after some months strategy are not work and you get loss all your money. This EA only $99 and give you only 5% to 6% monthly. It is strategy is simple but mathematical hedging logic are complex so it work all time.  It use both grid and hedging advanced mathematics strategy, so it will work both ranging and trending market. This EA uses basket profit system for exit with safe martingale settings, and uses a dynamic system for taking profit and controlling risks.  The EA opens many trades, for the additional profit it is recommended to enable rebate.


It is a tool for rebate and not ONLY as except the rebate you can grow also your capital. 


Optimize Setting File


Invest Type Setting File-

Version Pair
 TF
 Testing Period
 Initial Balance
 Mini. Balance  Profit
 D. Profit  Y. Avg %Return
 Platform  Setting File 
10001 EURUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000  $4000 $2968.45  $2.14 14.25%
  MT5 | MT4 Download
10002 EURUSD  H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04   $5000  $5000 $15847.38   $10.61 76.07%   MT5 | MT4 Download
10004 GBPUSD  H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04   $5000  $3500 $3720.45   $4.46 18.22%   MT5 | MT4 Download
10005 AUDUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000  $1500 $2522.15  $2.13 12.11%  MT5 | MT4 Download
10006 EURCAD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000  $6000 $5405.94  $3.91 25.95%  MT5 | MT4 Download
10007 EURCHF H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000  $1500 $2070.86  $1.43 9.94%  MT5 | MT4 Download


Rebate Type Setting File-

Version Pair
 TF
 Testing Period
 Initial Balance
 Mini. Balance  Profit
 D. Profit  Y. Avg %Return
 Platform  Setting File 
10003 EURUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000  $10000  $20649.30  
 MT5 | MT4 Download



How to use this EA

Download optimize setting file from above link. All setting file are optimize with minimum balance $5000. There are two type of optimize -

1. Investment Type - If you primary goal is save your investment and get monthly profit then this type of setting file is for you. Monthly average gain 2%-4% addition rebate profit.  

2. Rebate Type - This optimize setting file are for rebate also income.  


EA main risk depend on lots size and deposit amount. You can't change optimize lots size. If you change lots size then all strategy will be change. Setting are optimize for $5000 dollar.  You can only change below lots and setting if your deposit are multiple then $5000.


How can i use EA if i don't have $5000 


If you want to use this EA less then $5000 then you can still use it. How can use it only $100. Just you need cent account. You can't use normal account. Just open cent account then deposit $100.

So your deposit will be show in cent account - $100000. That mean your deposit is now $10000 so change our optimize input setting above calculation. 


  1. Load your optimize setting file
  2. Override Optimized Setting = True
  3. Optimized Balance = (Setting Optimize minimum balance)






Broker Account 

You can use this EA any broker. But if you want earn rebate then you account with Forex Rebate service  It you can earn rebate also. 

  1. Cash Back Forex
  2. PaybackFX



    Product 


    For MT4

    For MT5