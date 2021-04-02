USER GUIDE - CAP Rebate Trading EA









Monthly Money Maker EA

CAP Rebate Trading EA is an automatic trading robot, it is simple Grid and hedging combination strategy. Actually it is monthly money maker EA, I give me name Rebate Trading EA, but it not actually rebate EA. Rebate is optional income. You can run EA only for monthly profit.





It is not fancy EA like in this market place that price like $400 to $1000. Lot of product in market place that show you give 20% to 50% in monthly but after some months strategy are not work and you get loss all your money. This EA only $99 and give you only 5% to 6% monthly. It is strategy is simple but mathematical hedging logic are complex so it work all time. It use both grid and hedging advanced mathematics strategy, so it will work both ranging and trending market. This EA uses basket profit system for exit with safe martingale settings, and uses a dynamic system for taking profit and controlling risks. The EA opens many trades, for the additional profit it is recommended to enable rebate.





It is a tool for rebate and not ONLY as except the rebate you can grow also your capital.





Optimize Setting File



Invest Type Setting File-

Version Pair

TF

Testing Period

Initial Balance

Mini. Balance Profit

D. Profit Y. Avg %Return

Platform Setting File

10001 EURUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $4000 $2968.45 $2.14 14.25%

MT5 | MT4 Download

10002 EURUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $5000 $15847.38 $10.61 76.07% MT5 | MT4 Download

10004 GBPUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $3500 $3720.45 $4.46 18.22% MT5 | MT4 Download

10005 AUDUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $1500 $2522.15 $2.13 12.11% MT5 | MT4 Download 10006 EURCAD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $6000 $5405.94 $3.91 25.95% MT5 | MT4 Download 10007 EURCHF H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $1500 $2070.86 $1.43 9.94% MT5 | MT4 Download



Rebate Type Setting File-

Version Pair

TF

Testing Period

Initial Balance

Mini. Balance Profit

D. Profit Y. Avg %Return

Platform Setting File

10003 EURUSD H1 2019.01.01 - 2023.02.04 $5000 $10000 $20649.30

MT5 | MT4 Download











How to use this EA



Download optimize setting file from above link. All setting file are optimize with minimum balance $5000. There are two type of optimize -

1. Investment Type - If you primary goal is save your investment and get monthly profit then this type of setting file is for you. Monthly average gain 2%-4% addition rebate profit.

2. Rebate Type - This optimize setting file are for rebate also income.







EA main risk depend on lots size and deposit amount. You can't change optimize lots size. If you change lots size then all strategy will be change. Setting are optimize for $5000 dollar. You can only change below lots and setting if your deposit are multiple then $5000.





How can i use EA if i don't have $5000







If you want to use this EA less then $5000 then you can still use it. How can use it only $100. Just you need cent account. You can't use normal account. Just open cent account then deposit $100.

So your deposit will be show in cent account - $100000. That mean your deposit is now $10000 so change our optimize input setting above calculation.





Load your optimize setting file Override Optimized Setting = True Optimized Balance = (Setting Optimize minimum balance)





















Broker Account

You can use this EA any broker. But if you want earn rebate then you account with Forex Rebate service It you can earn rebate also.









Product







