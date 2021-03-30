Trade plan: ❝ Buyback EURUSD at Actual Support ❞

Greeting traders :)

I am relieved to see you in good health.

- Thanks God.

Fyi, a trader asked me about EURUSD.

Where can I place a pending order: "buy-limit" - to get a reversal point and bounce upwards? I would like to buyback EURUSD.





You can please find next support levels easier by enabling button "Scroll",

-- and then use your mouse to drag the chart upside.









Trade plan for EURUSD this week :







Note.

This is not a trade recommendation for public.

I just answer and explain to users who use A2SR.



Tutorial at :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516

and more at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog





Note. I just answer and explain to users who use A2SR. Tutorial at : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 and more at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog Support team :









Kind regards,

I wish you all the best this year.

Yohana