Trade plan: ❝ Buyback EURUSD at Actual Support ❞
Analytics & Forecasts

Trade plan: ❝ Buyback EURUSD at Actual Support ❞

30 March 2021, 09:08
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
0
760

Greeting traders :)
I am relieved to see you in good health.
- Thanks God.

Fyi, a trader asked me about EURUSD.

Where can I place a pending order: "buy-limit"
- to get a reversal point and bounce upwards?
I would like to buyback EURUSD.


You can please find next support levels easier by enabling button "Scroll",
-- and then use your mouse to drag the chart upside. 



Kind regards,
I wish you all the best this year.
Yohana

#support, resistance, a2sr, trade plan