Trade plan: ❝ Buyback EURUSD at Actual Support ❞

0
760
Greeting traders :)
I am relieved to see you in good health.
- Thanks God.
Fyi, a trader asked me about EURUSD.
|
Where can I place a pending order: "buy-limit"
- to get a reversal point and bounce upwards?
I would like to buyback EURUSD.
You can please find next support levels easier by enabling button "Scroll",
-- and then use your mouse to drag the chart upside.
- Trade plan for EURUSD this week :
Note.
This is not a trade recommendation for public.
I just answer and explain to users who use A2SR.
Tutorial at :
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516
and more at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog
- Support team :
Kind regards,
I wish you all the best this year.
Yohana