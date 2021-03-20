The Business One Irwin Guide to Trading Systems – by Bruce Babcock, Jr.





1989, 316pages, by Bruce Babcock, Jr.



A book that is a delight to read. Not only for his approach to mechanical Trading Systems but for the history of the so-called Gurus in the 70’s and 80’s, like Larry Williams, Wilder, and many others that practically lived and earned huge loads of money by selling Trading Systems to the public.

Ok, it is a 1989 book but it is totally recommended! Depending on the market you are trading it could help you with Patterns, Entry points, Exit points, and Stop Loss techniques…

#GiveItATry