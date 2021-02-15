DJIA: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The rapid growth of optimism, fueled by the efforts of the Fed and other major world central banks, which cut rates to near-zero levels, resulted in the growth of US and world stock indices.

From a fundamental and technical point of view, it is logical to assume further growth of the DJIA (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 15/02/2021)





Support levels: 31474.0, 31244.0, 30822.0, 29580.0, 29200.0, 28700.0, 26700.0, 25500.0

Resistance levels: 31639.0, 32000.0, 33000.0

Trading recommendations

Buy by market, Buy Limit 31470.0, 31260.0. Stop-Loss 31220.0. Take-Profit 32000.0, 33000.0, 34000.0

Sell ​​Stop 31220.0. Stop-Loss 31640.0. Take-Profit 31244.0, 31000.0, 30822.0

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**) DJIA: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



