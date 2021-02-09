EUR/GBP: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

EUR/GBP: Sell Stop 0.8770. Stop-Loss 0.8820. Take-Profit 0.8750, 0.8730, 0.8700, 0.8600

Buy Stop 0.8820. Stop-Loss 0.8770. Take-Profit 0.8870, 0.8894, 0.8920, 0.8950

In the current situation it is better to refrain from aggressive purchases of the EUR / GBP pair for now, which may start to decline again near the strong resistance level of 0.8800. The pair can be bought only after it forms a basis for further growth in this zone. But so far there are no strong fundamental drivers for this (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis)





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**) EUR/GBP: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations











