NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

NZD/USD maintains long-term positive dynamics, remaining traded above the key support levels 0.6975 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), 0.6780 (ЕМА200 on the daily and weekly charts) in the ascending channels on the daily and weekly charts (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis")

Support levels: 0.7181, 0.7148, 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780

Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7170. Stop-Loss 0.7230. Take-Profit 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780

Buy Stop 0.7230. Stop-Loss 0.7170. Take-Profit 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430

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**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







