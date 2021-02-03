NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

NZD/USD maintains long-term positive dynamics, remaining traded above the key support levels 0.6975 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), 0.6780 (ЕМА200 on the daily and weekly charts) in the ascending channels on the daily and weekly charts (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis")
Support levels: 0.7181, 0.7148, 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780
Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 0.7170. Stop-Loss 0.7230. Take-Profit 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780
Buy Stop 0.7230. Stop-Loss 0.7170. Take-Profit 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430
*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)
**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations