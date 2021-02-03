NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS
Analytics & Forecasts

NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

3 February 2021, 13:16
Yuri Papshev
Yuri Papshev
0
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NZD/USD maintains long-term positive dynamics, remaining traded above the key support levels 0.6975 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), 0.6780 (ЕМА200 on the daily and weekly charts) in the ascending channels on the daily and weekly charts (see  "Actual technical and fundamental analysis")

Support levels: 0.7181, 0.7148, 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780

Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430

 

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7170. Stop-Loss 0.7230. Take-Profit 0.7100, 0.6975, 0.6865, 0.6780

Buy Stop 0.7230. Stop-Loss 0.7170. Take-Profit 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430

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**) NZD/USD:    Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations