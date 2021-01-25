EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In an alternative scenario and below the local support level 1.2070, short positions will be preferred. If the downward dynamics develops, EUR / USD may decline to the long-term support levels 1.1850 (EMA144 on the daily chart), 1.1780 (Fibonacci level 38.2%), 1.1735 (EMA200 on the daily chart).

A breakdown of the support level 1.1285 (Fibonacci level 23.6%) will finally return EUR / USD to a long-term downtrend (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis" ).





Support Levels: 1.2151, 1.2142, 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1850, 1.1780, 1.1735, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Resistance Levels: 1.2180, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2135. Stop-Loss 1.2190. Take-Profit 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1850, 1.1780, 1.1735, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.2210. Stop-Loss 1.2135. Take-Profit 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600





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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







