1 Universal Buffer EA - USER MANUAL





1.1 Introduction

The Universal Buffer EA is an expert advisor that helps you creating all kinds of strategies. Just select an indicator that you find interesting, insert the path into the EA and start trading!

In this user manual you can download set files from some chosen indicators.

Telegram channel: https://t.me/QualiaTraderGroup





The procedure is easy and can be divided into 7 steps:

1. Download the demo version of the Universal Buffer EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49845

2. Download the demo version of the indicator that you want to trade and analyse.

3. Open MetaTrader 4 and open the strategy tester.

4. Select your preferred symbol and period.

5. Download the appropriate set file from below and load it from the expert properties.

6. Click start in the strategy tester.

7. Once you are satisfied with the strategy, you can rent the Universal Buffer EA and check out the strategy on real market conditions.





✔️ Tip: If your indicator is not listed below, you can download the set file from a similar indicator (e.g., arrow indicator, histogram indicator) and derive the correct inputs from there ✔️







1.2.00 Bollinger Bands

Set file: ubea_bollinger_bands.set



Symbol: Dow Jones, Period: M5





1.2.01 MACD

Set file: ubea_macd.set



Symbol: Dow Jones, Period: M1





1.2.02 Relative Strength Index

Set file: ubea_relative_strength_index.set

Symbol: GBPUSD, Period: H1





1.3.00 Pip Finite Trend PRO

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26888

Set file: ubea_pip_finite_trend_pro.set



Symbol: GBPUSD, Period: H1





1.3.01 Bermaui Deviation Percent

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24174

Set file: ubea_bermaui_deviation_percent.set



Symbol: EURUSD, Period: H1





1.3.02 Entry Points Pro

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61459

Set file: ubea_entry_points_pro.set

Symbol: EURUSD, Period: M15





1.3.03 Scalping Monster

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36940

Set file: ubea_scalping_monster.set

Model: Control Points

Symbol & Period: according to the indicator description



