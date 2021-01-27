1 Universal Buffer EA - USER MANUAL
1.1 Introduction
The Universal Buffer EA is an expert advisor that helps you creating all kinds of strategies. Just select an indicator that you find interesting, insert the path into the EA and start trading!
In this user manual you can download set files from some chosen indicators.
Telegram channel: https://t.me/QualiaTraderGroup
The procedure is easy and can be divided into 7 steps:
1. Download the demo version of the Universal Buffer EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49845
2. Download the demo version of the indicator that you want to trade and analyse.
3. Open MetaTrader 4 and open the strategy tester.
4. Select your preferred symbol and period.
5. Download the appropriate set file from below and load it from the expert properties.
6. Click start in the strategy tester.
7. Once you are satisfied with the strategy, you can rent the Universal Buffer EA and check out the strategy on real market conditions.
✔️ Tip: If your indicator is not listed below, you can download the set file from a similar indicator (e.g., arrow indicator, histogram indicator) and derive the correct inputs from there ✔️
1.2.00 Bollinger Bands
Set file: ubea_bollinger_bands.set
Symbol: Dow Jones, Period: M5
1.2.01 MACD
Set file: ubea_macd.set
Symbol: Dow Jones, Period: M1
1.2.02 Relative Strength Index
Set file: ubea_relative_strength_index.set
Symbol: GBPUSD, Period: H1
1.3.00 Pip Finite Trend PRO
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26888
Set file: ubea_pip_finite_trend_pro.set
Symbol: GBPUSD, Period: H1
1.3.01 Bermaui Deviation Percent
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24174
Set file: ubea_bermaui_deviation_percent.set
Symbol: EURUSD, Period: H1
1.3.02 Entry Points Pro
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61459
Set file: ubea_entry_points_pro.set
Symbol: EURUSD, Period: M15
1.3.03 Scalping Monster
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36940
Set file: ubea_scalping_monster.set
Model: Control Points
Symbol & Period: according to the indicator description