Custom EA Settings

Custom EA MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57576
Custom EA MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64639
Custom EA Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741080
All optimisations and tests are performed using Dukascopy tick data with commission set to £5 per lot. MT4 reports are recalulcated by EvoAI to include commission charges.
Currently the best performing presets are ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 & ST_REVERSION1. Anyone interested in my software EvoAI for tick data, it's free and available on my website.
Note: Please assign different magic numbers to different strategies on the same account to avoid conflicts.
PRESETS
ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1)
Night scalping between 22:00 and 01:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.
EURUSD M5
AUDCAD M15
EURCAD M15
EURCHF M15
EURGBP M15
GBPCAD M15
USDCHF M15
EURJPY M15
USDCAD M15
AUDCHF M15
CADJPY M15
AUDNZD M15
GBPCHF M15
ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2)
Night scalping between 22:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.
EURUSD M5
GBPUSD M5
EURJPY M5
USDJPY M5
ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3)
Night scalping between 21:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with M5 EURUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP & GBPUSD.
ST_BREAKOUT1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_BREAKOUT1)
Breakout trading USDJPY M30 during the start of the Asian session.
ST_REVERSION1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_REVERSION1)
Reversion trading around support and resistance zones. Recommend MM_BALANCE £300+ or equivilent and £300 minimum account balance. Trading on M5 EURUSD, USDCHF & AUDNZD.
Try this for free with Zone Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76958