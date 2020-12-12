Trading Strategies

Custom EA Settings

12 December 2020, 13:50
Robots4Forex Ltd
Mark Penzer
2
999

Custom EA MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57576

Custom EA MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64639

Custom EA Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741080

All optimisations and tests are performed using Dukascopy tick data with commission set to £5 per lot. MT4 reports are recalulcated by EvoAI to include commission charges.

Currently the best performing presets are ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 & ST_REVERSION1. Anyone interested in my software EvoAI for tick data, it's free and available on my website.

Note: Please assign different magic numbers to different strategies on the same account to avoid conflicts.

PRESETS

ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1)

Night scalping between 22:00 and 01:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.

EURUSD M5

EURUSD M5

AUDCAD M15

AUDCAD M15

EURCAD M15

EURCAD M15

EURCHF M15

EURCHF M15

EURGBP M15

EURGBP

GBPCAD M15

GBPCAD M15

USDCHF M15

USDCHF M15

EURJPY M15

EURJPY M15

USDCAD M15

USDCAD M15

AUDCHF M15

AUDCHF M15

CADJPY M15

CADJPY M15

AUDNZD M15

AUDNZD M15

GBPCHF M15

GBPCHF M15

ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2)

Night scalping between 22:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.

EURUSD M5

EURUSD M5

GBPUSD M5

GBPUSD M5

EURJPY M5

EURJPY

USDJPY M5

USDJPY M5

ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3)

Night scalping between 21:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with M5 EURUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP & GBPUSD.

Portfolio NS3

NS3 Report

ST_BREAKOUT1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_BREAKOUT1)

Breakout trading USDJPY M30 during the start of the Asian session.

Breakout USDJPY

ST_REVERSION1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_REVERSION1)

Reversion trading around support and resistance zones. Recommend MM_BALANCE £300+ or equivilent and £300 minimum account balance. Trading on M5 EURUSD, USDCHF & AUDNZD.

Try this for free with Zone Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76958

Reversion1 Porfolio

Reversion1 USDCHF


#Custom EA