Custom EA Settings

Custom EA MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57576

Custom EA MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64639



Custom EA Documentation - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741080



All optimisations and tests are performed using Dukascopy tick data with commission set to £5 per lot. MT4 reports are recalulcated by EvoAI to include commission charges.

Currently the best performing presets are ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 & ST_REVERSION1. Anyone interested in my software EvoAI for tick data, it's free and available on my website.



Note: Please assign different magic numbers to different strategies on the same account to avoid conflicts.



PRESETS



ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING1)



Night scalping between 22:00 and 01:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.

EURUSD M5





AUDCAD M15





EURCAD M15





EURCHF M15





EURGBP M15





GBPCAD M15





USDCHF M15





EURJPY M15





USDCAD M15





AUDCHF M15





CADJPY M15





AUDNZD M15





GBPCHF M15





ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING2)

Night scalping between 22:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with EURUSD.



EURUSD M5





GBPUSD M5





EURJPY M5





USDJPY M5

ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3 (PresetStrategy=ST_NIGHT_SCALPING3)

Night scalping between 21:00 and 23:00 GMT+DST. Stop loss is only for emergency, positions are exited dynamically depending on market conditions. Broker with good spread is required, start off with M5 EURUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP & GBPUSD.

ST_BREAKOUT1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_BREAKOUT1)

Breakout trading USDJPY M30 during the start of the Asian session.

ST_REVERSION1 (PresetStrategy=(ST_REVERSION1)

Reversion trading around support and resistance zones. Recommend MM_BALANCE £300+ or equivilent and £300 minimum account balance. Trading on M5 EURUSD, USDCHF & AUDNZD.

Try this for free with Zone Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76958









