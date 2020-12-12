PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Dear Trader, profits are better, but the moment requires caution, using Von der Leyen's words: Brexit positions remain distant on fundamental issues. It is precisely at this point that operations return from December 15 on Maryland FX. The profit scenario for the future has improved, and I am optimistic about the work done. Maintaining good profit prospects with stability is my job.

Below you can see the result so far.

You can find more information on my website

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So, don't hesitate ... Join me here



