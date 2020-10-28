Moment of Caution





Dear trade, the moment calls for caution, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that given the evolution of things, it is reasonable to assume that the situation of the virus will remain quite serious throughout Europe during the winter. There may be stricter restrictions being introduced now, but there comes a time when the second wave far surpassed the first wave of infections.

A likely scenario to be considered is that, if virus cases start to fall again and the restrictions are eased, we can return to the same movement to stop and start next year.

Adding to that we have elections in the USA next week, the sum of the two factors is already represented in the VIX Index, note the volatility that occurred today, and that interrupted my trading at Maryland FX, today the market is moving towards increasing volatility. I know that many businesses may face high risk in the next week, I recommend the utmost caution and make an appropriate analysis of their positions. aware of the risks involved, I am closely monitoring the position of the financial market, as soon as my analysis identifies new movements, I will publish it again.







So, don't hesitate ... Join me here