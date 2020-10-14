FTMO + Flicker - A Signature recovery story...

This is a true story of Daniele, and how Signature is helping him, to fix his FTMO Challenge account...

About two days ago... I received a private message from Daniele on the MQL5 platform...









DANIELE'S BACKGROUND



Daniele started a FTMO Challenge of $100k, and he rented an EA on the MQL5 on it; this EA is one of the more "premium priced" ones in the market. Believing of it's performance as shown in the screenshots, he went ahead using it without much of doubt. But, the EA hasn't been performing well, and Daniele's FTMO Challenge was dented about $3,700. Then he came to me.

Signature should be able to put him back on track...









This is Signature, an expansion to the Flicker product line.

GET SIGNATURE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55954





CHALLENGE ACCEPTED



I asked of his MetriX... and it looked like this:





I made a custom settings for Signature to best fit for Daniele's FTMO Challenge's size and condition, and without delay, Daniele put it to work, that was at mid day of 12th October.

At the end of 12th, it looked like this...

Daniele began to feel much more hopeful with Signature, and continued running it on the 13th. 13th October ended like this:





And this morning, 14th October, Daniele's Challenge is standing on:





Followed by his posting in the Flicker's Telegram Group:









And a Chart that looks like this as at 14th October:









WHAT'S NEXT



We at Flicker and Daniele, believe that with about 9 days to go, he should come close completing his Challenge.

We are very excited for him, and our best wishes are with him!

All the best Daniele, and may your story be inspiring to everyone out there who are looking at completing the FTMO Challenge, with an EA.





MORE ON FTMO: https://bit.ly/34z71AM





THE FLICKER PRODUCT LINE



This is the core products of the Flicker Product Line:





► FLICKER PRODUCT INFO: https://bit.ly/3115916

► FLICKER PRODUCT PAGE: https://bit.ly/2WhiAYw

► FREE FLICKER TRIALS HERE: https://bit.ly/2SRgooh



