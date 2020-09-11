Welcome.





Recover Trader can RECOVER either MANUAL or AUTO trades from other EAs.

There are THREE OPTIONS FOR RECOVERY:





1.

⭕️

Automatic.The EA will start open trades based on ADX and lower lows or higher highs and will search for partial closing of initial trades that have created a drawdown.





2.

⭕️

Manual Recovery.There is a trading PANEL from which you can OPEN TRADES AT the levels you wish and the EA will start recover the initial trades that have created a drawdown.





3.

⭕️

You can Mix BOTH OPTIONS.





You can find it HERE







Recommendations:





TF ANY

DIFFERENT magic numbers to different charts.













Inputs:

Drawdown in Money to Activate Recovery:Set the drawdown in money to start the EA recover the trades.(This is only needed if you use the AUTO OPTION,not the manual option.)

LotsInit Panel:The Lot size of the trading Panel Lot Size for Testing Drawdown:This input is ONLY NEEDED for testing the EA.Set the lot size you want to TEST the EA recovers. Lot Size for Auto Recovery:The starting lot for the auto recovery trades. Multiplier for Auto Recovery:Multiplier for auto recovery trades. Max Lot for Auto:Maximum lot size for the recovery trades. Number of Buys:The maximum number of buys. Number of Sells:The maximum number of sells. Distance between Trades:The minimum distance in pips between trades.

Pips for Bottom in Trend:How many pips the price will drop before previous High,before the EA opens a recovery buy. Pips for Top in Trend:How many pips the price will climb before previous low.before the EA opens a recovery sell. Overlap:This input must be 0 in order the EA to overlap .(Closing winning positions with one losable) Min Average Profit in Pips:The minimum profit in Pips when the total positions are in profit and not in Drawdown.





