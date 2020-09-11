Recover Trader
Trading Strategies

Recover Trader

11 September 2020, 14:48
Antonis Michos
Antonis Michos
0
276

Welcome.


Recover Trader can RECOVER either MANUAL or AUTOtrades from other EAs.

There are THREE OPTIONS FOR RECOVERY:


1.

⭕️

Automatic.The EA will start open trades based on ADX and lower lows or higher highs and will search for partial closing of initial trades that have created a drawdown.


2.

⭕️

Manual Recovery.There is a trading PANEL from which you can OPEN TRADES AT the levels you wish and the EA will start recover the initial trades that have created a drawdown.


3.

⭕️

You can Mix BOTH OPTIONS.


You can find it HERE


Recommendations:


  • TF ANY
  • DIFFERENT magic numbers to different charts.




Inputs:

  • Drawdown in Money to Activate Recovery:Set the drawdown in money to start the EA recover the trades.(This is only needed if you use the AUTO OPTION,not the manual option.)
  • LotsInit Panel:The Lot size of the trading Panel
  • Lot Size for Testing Drawdown:This input is ONLY NEEDED for testing the EA.Set the lot size you want to TEST the EA recovers.
  • Lot Size for Auto Recovery:The starting lot for the auto recovery trades.
  • Multiplier for Auto Recovery:Multiplier for auto recovery trades.
  • Max Lot for Auto:Maximum lot size for the recovery trades.
  • Number of Buys:The maximum number of buys.
  • Number of Sells:The maximum number of sells.
  • Distance between Trades:The minimum distance in pips between trades.


  • Pips for Bottom in Trend:How many pips the price will drop before previous High,before the EA opens a recovery buy.
  • Pips for Top in Trend:How many pips the price will climb before previous low.before the EA opens a recovery sell.
  • Overlap:This input must be 0 in order the EA to overlap .(Closing winning positions with one losable)
  • Min Average Profit in Pips:The minimum profit in Pips when the total positions are in profit and not in Drawdown.



#Recovery, recover