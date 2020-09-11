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Welcome.
Recover Trader can RECOVER either MANUAL or AUTOtrades from other EAs.
There are THREE OPTIONS FOR RECOVERY:
1.
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Automatic.The EA will start open trades based on ADX and lower lows or higher highs and will search for partial closing of initial trades that have created a drawdown.
2.
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Manual Recovery.There is a trading PANEL from which you can OPEN TRADES AT the levels you wish and the EA will start recover the initial trades that have created a drawdown.
3.
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You can Mix BOTH OPTIONS.
You can find it HERE
Recommendations:
- TF ANY
- DIFFERENT magic numbers to different charts.
Inputs:
- Drawdown in Money to Activate Recovery:Set the drawdown in money to start the EA recover the trades.(This is only needed if you use the AUTO OPTION,not the manual option.)
- LotsInit Panel:The Lot size of the trading Panel
- Lot Size for Testing Drawdown:This input is ONLY NEEDED for testing the EA.Set the lot size you want to TEST the EA recovers.
- Lot Size for Auto Recovery:The starting lot for the auto recovery trades.
- Multiplier for Auto Recovery:Multiplier for auto recovery trades.
- Max Lot for Auto:Maximum lot size for the recovery trades.
- Number of Buys:The maximum number of buys.
- Number of Sells:The maximum number of sells.
- Distance between Trades:The minimum distance in pips between trades.
- Pips for Bottom in Trend:How many pips the price will drop before previous High,before the EA opens a recovery buy.
- Pips for Top in Trend:How many pips the price will climb before previous low.before the EA opens a recovery sell.
- Overlap:This input must be 0 in order the EA to overlap .(Closing winning positions with one losable)
- Min Average Profit in Pips:The minimum profit in Pips when the total positions are in profit and not in Drawdown.