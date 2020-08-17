(17 AUGUST 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Stalemate US fiscal talks

Equities in Asia kicked off the week on a mixed note.



Nikkei (-0.63%) fell as the data showed the Japanese economy contracted 7.8% in the second quarter and 27.8% on annualized basis, the worst figures on record, as the pandemic took a heavy toll on consumption, capital expenditure and exports. The industrial production recovered 1.9% m-o-m in June, slower than 2.7% expected by analysts after last month’s 8.9% plunge.



The ASX 200 slid 0.69%.



But Chinese stocks edged higher as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) injected 700-billion-yuan worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.95% for the fourth month. The amount of new fund injection exceeded the total 550 billion yuan of past two months.



The excess Chinese liquidity whet investors’ appetite and somewhat relieved the negative pressure on US equity futures, pushing the Dow (+0.37%), S&P (+0.30%) and Nasdaq futures (+0.44%) higher after a mixed Friday close. But the stalemate fiscal talks in the US will likely weigh on the investor sentiment, as the next US fiscal boost will not see the daylight in the coming weeks, with the Senate adjourned until early September.



Meanwhile, talks between the US and Chinese officials over the phase-one trade deal that were supposed to take place last week were postponed. The delay in talks is worrying about the future of the trade deal, but soothing to some extent, provided that a delayed meeting is better than the worst-case scenario of a ruptured agreement. With Donald Trump increasing pressure on China as a part of his election campaign, there is little hope to get anything good out of the next round of talks anyway. So, no news is good news.



As a result, uncertainties regarding the US next fiscal aid package and deteriorating US-China relations are the major downside risks to the US equities and the short-term investor appetite.



FTSE futures (+0.07%) hint at a lackluster start in London.



The US 10-year yield is now above the 0.70% mark, the highest in two months, and the US dollar is mostly steady against its major peers. Investors watch how the market absorbs the US 3 and 6-month bill auction today, after the 30-year bond sale saw limited demand last week. Weak demand should encourage a further rise across the US yield curve.



By Ipek Ozkardeskaya



